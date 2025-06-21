This label just released Postcards from Summer, an edit bidding farewell to the season!

Born in the heart of Mumbai, Freedom Tree is a design-led lifestyle brand that has become synonymous with bold prints, spirited colours and a sense of play that’s impossible to ignore. What began as a niche design consultancy 15 years ago has grown into a beloved chain of home stores across India — each one bursting with the brand’s signature energy and irreverent charm. With every collection dreamed up in-house by a young, dynamic team, Freedom Tree’s roots are firmly planted in Indian soil — both creatively and materially.
Their home décor offerings, from statement furniture to vibrant textiles, quickly earned cult status for turning everyday spaces into expressions of joy. It was only natural, then, that their infectious aesthetic would find its way into fashion. The result? An apparel line that mirrors the brand’s ethos: fun, easy and full of colour — perfect for those who dress to feel good. At the helm is Latika Khosla, the visionary founder and design director, whose decades of experience have shaped Freedom Tree’s unmistakable identity.
A graduate of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, Latika established Freedom Tree Design Studio in 2002 — and has been redefining what modern Indian design looks and feels like ever since. We catch up with Latika to find out more about their latest edit, Postcards from Summer.
Tell us about the new collection?
From seeking shade, to sun drenched holidays, Postcards from Summer is an elegant capsule of retro smart summer wear. It is a mood, a memory, a moment captured. The collection offers a fresh perspective on nature: its spontaneity, its rhythm and its immersive beauty. It is inspired by the joy of revisiting and we continue the journey of our 15 years of artistry, bringing back our botanical prints in a new form. Alongside, there are more earthy tones of abstracts and stripes and checks to give the collection an anchor that it needs. Like postcards sent across time zones, each piece in this collection captures a moment, a grainy film memory, a still afternoon, a quiet bloom. From earthy hues to oversized, airy silhouettes, Postcards from Summer is a tactile tribute to the easy elegance of summer, seen with new eyes and open arms.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes, this collection has a few key designs that stand out. It brings back our greenhouse and kachnar prints in a fresh way, adds soft abstract brush strokes for an artistic feel and includes easy checks and stripes for a relaxed, balanced look.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
The palette blooms with vegetal colors: earthy browns and plums, mingled with warm olives, fresh greens, sun-washed blues and joyous pops of yellow sunshine, each evoking a scene, a scent, a feeling. This medley evokes lush gardens, forest trails and sun dappled balconies. The garments themselves whisper of nature; oversized, flowy silhouettes billow in the breeze, while cropped tops and blouses bring playful contrast, capturing the carefree pulse of high summer. Soft, watery brushstrokes barely graze the fabric, keeping the print impact minimal, yet intentional.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Greenhouse Wrap Dresses, Geo Botanics Waistcoats, Slit Skirt Sets, Oversized Shirt Dress, Pleated Wrap Skirts and Bralette Tops.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Yes, we’ve already started working on our next edit — a festive collection that’s set to launch around August – September. This upcoming drop will feature bold, monochromatic look with tone-on-tone styling. Think classic neutrals paired with striking emeralds, deep cobalts and soft touches of pink and lavender. We’re also exploring new ways to bring our archival prints to life, giving them a fresh twist for the festive season.
INR 2,500 onwards. Available online.
