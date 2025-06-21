This label just released Postcards from Summer, an edit bidding farewell to the season!

Born in the heart of Mumbai, Freedom Tree is a design-led lifestyle brand that has become synonymous with bold prints, spirited colours and a sense of play that’s impossible to ignore. What began as a niche design consultancy 15 years ago has grown into a beloved chain of home stores across India — each one bursting with the brand’s signature energy and irreverent charm. With every collection dreamed up in-house by a young, dynamic team, Freedom Tree’s roots are firmly planted in Indian soil — both creatively and materially.

Here’s a look at Freedom Tree's newest collection

Their home décor offerings, from statement furniture to vibrant textiles, quickly earned cult status for turning everyday spaces into expressions of joy. It was only natural, then, that their infectious aesthetic would find its way into fashion. The result? An apparel line that mirrors the brand’s ethos: fun, easy and full of colour — perfect for those who dress to feel good. At the helm is Latika Khosla, the visionary founder and design director, whose decades of experience have shaped Freedom Tree’s unmistakable identity.

A graduate of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, Latika established Freedom Tree Design Studio in 2002 — and has been redefining what modern Indian design looks and feels like ever since. We catch up with Latika to find out more about their latest edit, Postcards from Summer.