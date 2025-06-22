Designer Neha Gandhi’s new collection is indeed a joyful range
Designer Neha Gandhi’s label KOR’s new collection, The Joyride, is exactly what it sounds like—a carefree, colourful adventure in clothing that celebrates spontaneity, movement, and self-expression—all brought together through playful contrasts and clever detailing. These comfort-fit silhouettes, including shirts, shift dresses, and midi-length styles, are crafted from breathable cottons and denims in vibrant hues such as deep reds, citrus yellows, earthy browns, and electric blues.
Neha takes us through the edit.
How label KOR is reimagining casualwear with heart and hue
What’s trending in casual and semi-casual wear this season?
Playful utility is having its moment. Think comfort-fit shirts, shirt dresses with embroidery, colour-blocked details, easy co-ords, and distinctive accessories. There’s a definite move towards styles that balance comfort with identity—pieces that feel relaxed, yet make you feel seen. Customisation, texture play, and visible handcrafted elements are big this season too.
What are some summer wardrobe must-haves?
A stand out cotton shirt with a twist, a colour-pop dress for brunches, a patchwork shirt for coffee runs, and something with pockets (always). Don’t underestimate the power of a well-cut denim piece—it anchors the playfulness perfectly.
Who is the most stylish celebrity in your eyes?
Masaba Gupta—for her fearless mix of colour, culture, and comfort.
What plans do you have for your label?
One of our key focuses is expanding our presence in the international market. We’re also working towards launching more frequent, tightly curated collections—each with its own story and purpose. While we’re currently stocked at a range of respected multi-designer platforms, both online and offline, we’re actively exploring new retail partnerships to boost visibility and accessibility across India and beyond.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We’re building on the idea that everyday dressing can still feel special. One of our upcoming collections takes a more playful, tactile approach—a soulful mix of checks, denim, and contrast textures brought to life through quirky embroideries and unexpected details. It’s a line-up of thoughtfully designed pieces that turn everyday meet-ups into moments of personal expression—joyful, elevated, and deeply wearable. There’s also a moodier capsule in the works, where our signature ease meets a more refined, after-hours palette—for evenings, when you want to feel just a little more dressed, without losing that KOR comfort. At the core of both collections is our ongoing promise: to create clothing that moves with you, tells your story, and brings delight to the everyday.
