Designer Neha Gandhi’s new collection is indeed a joyful range

Designer Neha Gandhi’s label KOR’s new collection, The Joyride, is exactly what it sounds like—a carefree, colourful adventure in clothing that celebrates spontaneity, movement, and self-expression—all brought together through playful contrasts and clever detailing. These comfort-fit silhouettes, including shirts, shift dresses, and midi-length styles, are crafted from breathable cottons and denims in vibrant hues such as deep reds, citrus yellows, earthy browns, and electric blues.

Neha takes us through the edit.

How label KOR is reimagining casualwear with heart and hue