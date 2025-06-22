The PDFK Store’s latest collection has relaxed silhouettes

A

Every PDKF Store collection is built around craft and community, but with Summer Stripes, we wanted to give it a lighter, more modern feel. This time, we focused on versatility—pieces you can wear and style in endless ways. Claire and I were inspired by the simple, quiet beauty of Indian summer days, and wanted the clothes to feel just as easy and breezy. We’re also always inspired by Jaipur—the colours, textures, and materials. The stripes that are the foundation of the collection were inspired by an under explored area of Jaipur’s design history: its Art Deco movement.