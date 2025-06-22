The PDFK Store’s latest collection has relaxed silhouettes
The PDKF Store’s latest range, Summer Stripes Collection, captures the ease of warm days, soft breezes, and the joy of slowing down. The collection features light, breathable fabrics like pure cotton in a palette of soft pastels and muted tones, perfect for any summer mood. The silhouettes are relaxed, elegant, and made to move with you. Each piece is handcrafted by the women artisans of the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF), making this collection all the more special. Princess Gauravi Kumari takes us through the process.
Inside the PDKF store’s The Summer Stripes Collection — and the quiet power behind it
How does this collection differ from your previous ones? What inspired the changes or new elements introduced this time?
Every PDKF Store collection is built around craft and community, but with Summer Stripes, we wanted to give it a lighter, more modern feel. This time, we focused on versatility—pieces you can wear and style in endless ways. Claire and I were inspired by the simple, quiet beauty of Indian summer days, and wanted the clothes to feel just as easy and breezy. We’re also always inspired by Jaipur—the colours, textures, and materials. The stripes that are the foundation of the collection were inspired by an under explored area of Jaipur’s design history: its Art Deco movement.
How do you position The PDKF Store differently compared to other existing similar labels?
The PDKF Store is not just a clothing brand; it’s a social enterprise. What makes us truly different is that every piece is handmade by women in Rajasthan, who are trained and supported through the foundation. So when someone wears the brand, they’re not just wearing fashion— they’re wearing a story and a purpose.
How do you incorporate conscious and responsible fashion into the label?
We believe in fashion with a purpose. We utilise sustainable production techniques and employ handmade textiles, providing fair and sustainable employment opportunities to women in Rajasthan who come from underprivileged backgrounds. We also create small-batch collections, which means less waste and more care in every piece. This helps keep each design special and unique. Every purchase supports not just the artisans’ work but also their training, education, and financial growth, making the brand a truly impact-driven and sustainable brand.
Do you have a fashion inspiration or a style icon?
Yes, the women of my family, including Maharani Gayatri Devi.
