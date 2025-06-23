Aurora represents summer, unfolding with soft colours and delicate details

From golden mornings that linger to starlit evenings that soothe, this season offers countless little joys, whether it’s indulging in refreshing treats or slipping into breezy silhouettes in mellow hues. And while the heat can be unforgiving, thoughtful choices in style and fabric can turn even the hottest days into moments of ease and elegance. In that spirit, Gyaarah Baees releases Aurora. It encapsulates the essence of summer in its purest form, airy silhouettes, pastel palettes, and a sense of ease that celebrates warmth, comfort, and quiet elegance.

The fluid silhouettes and prints evoke the subtle beauty of nature awakening

Talking about it, creative head and founder Anjali Mohata says, “We named the edit Aurora after the Roman goddess of dawn. Just as dawn signifies the first light and the promise of a new day, our collection represents the gentle beginning of summer.” The fluid silhouettes and prints evoke the subtle beauty of nature awakening — think swaying branches and delicate first blooms. Each piece tells this story through handcrafted details, from individually stitched and printed florals to intricate embroideries that capture the essence of spring. “The core idea is to embody the ease and quiet elegance of this transition, offering garments that are both effortless to wear and subtly refined,” adds Anjali.

When it comes to the materials, Anjali went for refined variations of the purest handwoven chanderi, linen, and organza. “These fabrics possess a natural, airy quality that drapes properly and feels incredibly comfortable against the skin in warmer weather,” she shares. Light, breathable, and effortlessly elegant, they form the soul of the collection. Even the colour palette is inspired by the soft hues of a nascent summer landscape. You’ll find gentle washes of apricot peach, reminiscent of the first blush of fruit; the soft warmth of corn yellow, like early sunlight; the calming tranquility of lavender fields in bloom; the pure and fresh feel of bone white; and the delicate vibrancy of pista green, echoing new leaves and tender shoots.