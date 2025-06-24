Ceremonial Saga’ blends timeless tradition with modern elegance for unforgettable celebrations

Step into the world of Ceremonial Saga, a collection by PN RAO that doesn’t just dress a man—it defines his moment. Crafted for life’s most treasured milestones, from weddings and festive soirées to personal triumphs, this collection weaves together the elegance of heritage with the precision of modern tailoring. But don’t mistake it for nostalgia. Ceremonial Saga is a living, breathing expression of today’s refined gentleman—rooted in tradition, but unafraid to evolve.
“We believe that today’s discerning customer seeks what we define as clean classic wear—an elegant balance between heritage and modernity,” says Ketan Pishe, one of the minds behind the legacy brand. True to that ethos, the collection brings together traditional Indian textiles, rich textures, and intricate motifs, all interpreted through a modern lens. You’ll find sherwanis steeped in cultural symbolism sitting effortlessly alongside sharply cut tuxedos—each piece a fusion of Indian soul and Western structure.
Unlike many collections that limit themselves to geographical or historical references, Ceremonial Saga draws inspiration from what’s relevant now. “We haven’t followed a specific cultural or regional art form,” Ketan explains. “Instead, we’ve drawn from geometric themes and nature-inspired motifs—florals, animals like elephants and lions—elements that feel fresh and stylish for the modern ceremonial wardrobe.” The motifs speak not of past glories, but of present sensibilities, reflecting a man who celebrates where he comes from without being constrained by it. Ketan adds, “We don’t just sell individual garments—we curate complete ensembles.” Whether you’re stepping into a wedding mandap or commanding the floor at a cocktail party, every piece is designed to help you own the moment with composure and class.
Colour, too, plays its silent symphony. From soft ivories and creamy golds to emerald, burgundy, and sapphire hues, the palette reflects both mood and moment. “Pastels bring freshness for summer celebrations, while jewel tones add depth without overpowering. We’re proud of how these shades create a cohesive and elegant theme throughout,” says Ketan.
What truly sets Ceremonial Saga apart, though, is its sense of purpose. “Our embroidery and fabrics are carefully chosen. It’s not about quantity—it’s about finesse. What we do and what we consciously avoid defines our quality,” he adds.
That commitment carries through to the tailoring process itself. Every garment is made to meet the specific needs and preferences of each customer, resulting in garments that look regal and feel effortless—crafted to move, breathe, and empower the man wearing them.
But above all, Ceremonial Saga is about evolution. Not just of design, but of the men it’s created for. “The ethnic wear market is saturated with sameness. Our customers come to us for something different—something that evolves with them,” Ketan asserts. And that’s what PN RAO delivers: a wardrobe that grows with its wearer, keeping pace with his changing roles, rising ambitions, and deepening sense of self.
Prices start at INR 12,999.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain