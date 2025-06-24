Ceremonial Saga’ blends timeless tradition with modern elegance for unforgettable celebrations

“We believe that today’s discerning customer seeks what we define as clean classic wear—an elegant balance between heritage and modernity,” says Ketan Pishe, one of the minds behind the legacy brand. True to that ethos, the collection brings together traditional Indian textiles, rich textures, and intricate motifs, all interpreted through a modern lens. You’ll find sherwanis steeped in cultural symbolism sitting effortlessly alongside sharply cut tuxedos—each piece a fusion of Indian soul and Western structure.

Unlike many collections that limit themselves to geographical or historical references, Ceremonial Saga draws inspiration from what’s relevant now. “We haven’t followed a specific cultural or regional art form,” Ketan explains. “Instead, we’ve drawn from geometric themes and nature-inspired motifs—florals, animals like elephants and lions—elements that feel fresh and stylish for the modern ceremonial wardrobe.” The motifs speak not of past glories, but of present sensibilities, reflecting a man who celebrates where he comes from without being constrained by it. Ketan adds, “We don’t just sell individual garments—we curate complete ensembles.” Whether you’re stepping into a wedding mandap or commanding the floor at a cocktail party, every piece is designed to help you own the moment with composure and class.