Sameer Madan’s Sweet Nothings is a love letter to chaos, confidence and girlhood

This summer, Sameer Madan invites you to say yes to chaos, to confidence, to the kind of joy that only comes when women gather, let loose, and live in the now. The designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Sweet Nothings, is a playful, powerful celebration of femininity in its most uninhibited form.

Sweet Nothings by Sameer Madan: Where chaos meets confidence

Originally imagined as Girl Therapy, the concept evolved into something bolder—a sartorial ode to spontaneity, freedom, and the unfiltered highs of shared moments. At its core, Girl Therapy draws deeply from the spirit of pop culture and music—a celebration of sisterhood and bold self-expression through choice of music and style. From the empowering Destiny’s Child to the raw, unfiltered emotion of artists like Tate McRae, the collection traces a powerful musical lineage that pulses through every silhouette and detail.