Sameer Madan’s Sweet Nothings is a love letter to chaos, confidence and girlhood

This summer, Sameer Madan invites you to say yes to chaos, to confidence, to the kind of joy that only comes when women gather, let loose, and live in the now. The designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Sweet Nothings, is a playful, powerful celebration of femininity in its most uninhibited form.
Sweet Nothings by Sameer Madan: Where chaos meets confidence
Originally imagined as Girl Therapy, the concept evolved into something bolder—a sartorial ode to spontaneity, freedom, and the unfiltered highs of shared moments. At its core, Girl Therapy draws deeply from the spirit of pop culture and music—a celebration of sisterhood and bold self-expression through choice of music and style. From the empowering Destiny’s Child to the raw, unfiltered emotion of artists like Tate McRae, the collection traces a powerful musical lineage that pulses through every silhouette and detail.
Think cotton bralettes and crisp shirts that move like music. Minis with attitude, maxis with ease, playful bodycon, carefree separates, and details that demand a second look. This is fashion that invites fun—not perfection. We talk to Sameer to get to know more about the collection.
What does ‘saying yes to chaos’ mean to you—and how does that philosophy manifest in your designs this season?
Saying yes to chaos means surrendering to the moment—letting go of rules and choosing joy, even if it’s messy. It shows up in the collection through unexpected pairings—mesh with sequins, faux leather appliqué on soft fabrics, and loud neons grounded by neutrals. Every garment feels like a spontaneous yes—whether it’s a breezy maxi or an unapologetically sexy bodycon.
You draw heavily from music and pop culture. How did it shape the mood and energy of the collection?
Destiny’s Child brought that energy of empowerment and collective confidence—that feeling of being unstoppable when you’re with your girls. Tate McRae, on the other hand, brings emotional honesty and vulnerability. The collection lives between these two worlds—powerful and playful, but also deeply personal. Each look could be a lyric, a memory, or the beat drop that changes your night.
How do you balance playfulness with power in your designs?
It’s all about contrast. A cotton bralette becomes powerful when paired with a structured skirt. Sequins feel playful on sheer mesh but also bold when placed on sharp silhouettes. The key is not taking femininity too seriously—but still owning it. Sweet Nothings is for the girl who can be soft and strong, sometimes in the same outfit.
You mentioned ‘details that demand a second look’— can you share a few examples of subtle elements or hidden meanings within the garments?
There are pieces where faux leather has been laser-cut into diamonds and appliquéd to resemble shattered glass—a nod to breaking free. Some seams are deliberately uneven to reflect the imperfection we often hide. And in some garments, a sudden pop of pink or sparkle hides beneath layers—like a secret waiting to be discovered.
What does femininity mean to you today— and how do you think the fashion industry needs to evolve in how it portrays it?
Femininity today is fluid, unfiltered, and entirely self-authored. It’s not one thing—it can be loud or quiet, soft or edgy, or all of the above. The fashion industry needs to stop boxing it in with labels like “strong but graceful” or “feminine yet powerful.” Women already know who they are. Fashion just needs to catch up and reflect that multiplicity.
The collection embraces imperfection. Was that a personal statement— or a broader cultural comment?
It’s both. Personally, I’ve always felt drawn to the beauty of things that aren’t polished. It felt important to make clothes that don’t strive for perfection but for realness. Culturally, I think we’re all craving authenticity—especially in fashion. Sweet Nothings reflects the messy, raw, sometimes chaotic process of feeling, healing, and celebrating yourself anyway.
