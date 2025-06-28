Dior Homme steps lightly into the future at Paris Fashion Week with Jonathan Anderson at the helm

Jonathan Anderson’s much-anticipated debut for Dior Homme landed on 27 June with neither thunder nor theatrics — but that was exactly the point. At the Hôtel National des Invalides in Paris, the designer unveiled a collection rooted in quiet confidence, elegance redefined, and a sensitivity to both legacy and change.

Jonathan Anderson reimagines Dior Homme with relaxed tailoring, literary accessories, and a refined approach to men’s fashion at Paris Fashion Week

For a house as iconic as Dior, whose menswear lineage includes the likes of Hedi Slimane and Kim Jones, expectations were sky-high. But Anderson approached the task with studied restraint. Instead of chasing impact, he delivered a collection that whispered — and in doing so, spoke volumes. Tailoring remained a cornerstone, but silhouettes were softened and loosened. The traditional suit was given breathing room — with relaxed trousers and jackets that retained structure without stiffness. Anderson’s Dior Homme isn't one of overt reinvention, but one of delicate recalibration. It’s about decoding heritage to recode relevance.