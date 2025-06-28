Popular as a suiting destination, this Bengaluru-based label has just released a new edit!

PN Rao is a name synonymous with Bengaluru and their latest sub-brand Linencraft is an exclusive in-house label dedicated to bespoke linen clothing. Launched in the summer of 2024, Linencraft has just released a new collection and we catch up with Ketan Pishe, partner, PN Rao, to find out more…
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Our new collection is divided into two key segments — casual and ceremonial. On the casual side, the inspiration comes from current fashion trends and the practical needs of our climate. We’ve incorporated elements like oversized silhouettes, large utility-style pockets, drawstring trousers and lightweight bomber jackets. These pieces are not only stylish but also well-suited for the monsoon season and the transitional weather in the cities we operate in.
They offer both comfort and a relaxed, contemporary aesthetic. The ceremonial side focuses on traditional wear reimagined in linen. We have pieces like linen kurtas, embroidered sherwanis and printed bundis — all crafted to bring elegance and lightness to festive dressing. These garments are ideal for the Indian summer, combining the breathable quality of natural linen with the richness of ceremonial design.
Overall, the collection is about versatility, comfort and modern elegance, staying true to the ethos of bespoke tailoring while embracing seasonal and cultural relevance. The collection is also largely inspired by summer season.
The casual side of the Linencraft collection is inspired by what a modern young man wants to wear during the summer period, keeping in mind that they want to stay young, stay fresh in terms of look and not just get a classic shirt or trouser tailored; while the ceremonial side of the Linencraft collection is inspired by what we call summer events, like a summer breeze, which means, whether it is beach weddings or classic evenings during the summer time.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
I think the play of pockets and the silhouettes, especially in our casual collection, is quite interesting. The design focus on pockets and fit has been the striking feature of this collection.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
This collection has used a lot of plain fabrics with varied colours. We’ve focused on contrasts rather than monochromatic combinations for the top and bottom — for example, pairing blue with cream, peach with brown and so on. We’ve deliberately avoided bright colours since they haven’t been trending recently.
Instead, we’ve gone with more subtle hues, which we believe are particularly suited to linen and are currently in vogue. One positive aspect of this collection is the inclusion of a variety of prints, which differ from the typical florals we‘ve seen before. We’ve introduced some interesting geometrical prints.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
For this collection, we have exclusively chosen linen as the primary fabric. Linen’s natural breathability, lightweight feel and comfort make it ideal for the summer season and align perfectly with the essence of the collection.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
We’ve focused on designs that are more comfortable and tend to have a looser, relaxed fit, rather than a slim or tight fit. So, the silhouettes are generally a bit larger and more relaxed, which aligns with the casual, easy-going style we’re emphasising on. You can expect stylised shirts with trending elements like oversized pockets; linen sherwanis with intricate embroidery; and classic tuxedos.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Yes, we have already started working on our Autumn-Winter 2025 collection. There are a lot of exciting things planned, especially with the wedding season coming up. One highlight to look forward to is our bundi kurta sets, which offer a fresh twist compared to what’s currently available in the market. We’ll share more details when we launch the collection around the Ganesha Puja festival.
INR 3,000 onwards. At all PN Rao stores.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal