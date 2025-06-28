Popular as a suiting destination, this Bengaluru-based label has just released a new edit!

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Our new collection is divided into two key segments — casual and ceremonial. On the casual side, the inspiration comes from current fashion trends and the practical needs of our climate. We’ve incorporated elements like oversized silhouettes, large utility-style pockets, drawstring trousers and lightweight bomber jackets. These pieces are not only stylish but also well-suited for the monsoon season and the transitional weather in the cities we operate in.

They offer both comfort and a relaxed, contemporary aesthetic. The ceremonial side focuses on traditional wear reimagined in linen. We have pieces like linen kurtas, embroidered sherwanis and printed bundis — all crafted to bring elegance and lightness to festive dressing. These garments are ideal for the Indian summer, combining the breathable quality of natural linen with the richness of ceremonial design.

Overall, the collection is about versatility, comfort and modern elegance, staying true to the ethos of bespoke tailoring while embracing seasonal and cultural relevance. The collection is also largely inspired by summer season.

The casual side of the Linencraft collection is inspired by what a modern young man wants to wear during the summer period, keeping in mind that they want to stay young, stay fresh in terms of look and not just get a classic shirt or trouser tailored; while the ceremonial side of the Linencraft collection is inspired by what we call summer events, like a summer breeze, which means, whether it is beach weddings or classic evenings during the summer time.