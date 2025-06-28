The Maharani Collection redefines bridal jewellery for the modern, style-forward queen

Jewellery that tells stories of queens, carries whispers of legacy, and feels just as powerful on a bride today as it might have centuries ago —The Maharani Collection is a love letter to heritage and a bold nod to modernity. It blends the intricate legacy of Indian royalty with the playful freedom of today’s fashion landscape — and the result is a capsule that’s both stunning and striking, rich with meaning yet unapologetically wearable.

“The Maharani Collection was created with one simple thought — every woman is a queen in her own right and should feel that way. We wanted to design something that makes her feel confident, elegant, and truly special,” shares Shraddha Tripathi, co-founder at BINNI, who reimagined regal techniques like kundan and pacchi not as museum relics, but as living, breathing craft meant for modern brides. “These are beautiful art forms that deserve a fresh take — something that fits into modern bridal fashion too,” she adds.