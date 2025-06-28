The Maharani Collection redefines bridal jewellery for the modern, style-forward queen

Not every queen wears a crown — some wear chokers, hathphools, and pastel-stoned sunglass chains. Introducing The Maharani Collection by BINNI — a bold celebration of brides who want more than tradition, and bridesmaids who want more than to blend in. Just in time for wedding season, this capsule redefines bridal jewellery as something deeply personal, unafraid, and stunningly versatile.
Jewellery that tells stories of queens, carries whispers of legacy, and feels just as powerful on a bride today as it might have centuries ago —The Maharani Collection is a love letter to heritage and a bold nod to modernity. It blends the intricate legacy of Indian royalty with the playful freedom of today’s fashion landscape — and the result is a capsule that’s both stunning and striking, rich with meaning yet unapologetically wearable.
“The Maharani Collection was created with one simple thought — every woman is a queen in her own right and should feel that way. We wanted to design something that makes her feel confident, elegant, and truly special,” shares Shraddha Tripathi, co-founder at BINNI, who reimagined regal techniques like kundan and pacchi not as museum relics, but as living, breathing craft meant for modern brides. “These are beautiful art forms that deserve a fresh take — something that fits into modern bridal fashion too,” she adds.
So, think American diamonds reinterpreted with Indian artisanship, quartz with a twist, and a colour palette that moves fluidly across outfits and moods — because why should sparkle be boxed in?
Shraddha knows today’s bride is more than ornamental — “Fashion jewellery is being seen as more stylish and modern by an elite audience — brides who are not just buying jewellery, but curating their look.” With everything from chokers and kadas to sunglass chains and hathphools, the collection speaks to a complete aesthetic — not just an accessory moment. “We wanted every bride and bridesmaid to feel fully styled for each event, head to toe.”
Heritage motifs like elephants, peacocks, and paisleys show up in refreshed, lighter frames — “They look elegant and meaningful without feeling outdated,” says Shraddha. As far as materials are concerned, they are chosen to carry their vibe — “Pacchi kundan gives a bold, regal look for mehendi or haldi, while quartz and AD stones work beautifully for sangeet and reception outfits.”
One piece that holds special meaning is a layered kundan necklace with muted pastels and a fine floral centre — “It challenged the idea that bridal jewellery must be heavy to be impactful,” Shraddha notes. And from playful to powerful, minimal to grand, “Whether you’re bold, subtle, or experimental, there’s a design that can help express that individuality beautifully.”
In three words — regal, modern, and personal — that’s the heart of BINNI’s The Maharani Collection — for every bride, every mood, and every moment worth celebrating.
Prices start at INR 1,000.
Available online.
