Daydream offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat, both visually and sensorially

The designer duo worked with chiffons, linen blends, and moss cotton, all chosen for their airy texture and soft drape. “The colour palette leans into calm, sun-washed hues, off-white, muted yellow, mint green, and a soft touch of lilac, creating a visual that’s easy on the eyes,” shares Reena. Daydream also features subtle yet intricate detailing, fine hand embroideries, delicate beadwork, and fabric manipulation techniques that add depth without overwhelming the design. “These elements quietly elevate each piece, staying true to our philosophy of minimal yet meaningful design,” explains Ruchi. To further enrich the narrative, the duo introduced custom prints inspired by organic florals.

Daydream speaks to a wide spectrum of personal styles, offering pieces that can be dressed up or down with ease. Whether it’s the minimalist who prefers clean lines or someone drawn to expressive, ethnic elements, the collection celebrates individuality while keeping comfort, quality, and understated elegance at its core. “Daydream is for the modern woman who doesn’t want to choose between style and ease,” shares Reena.

It is perfect for holidays, daytime celebrations, or intimate get-togethers. Ruchi mentions, “The edit lends itself effortlessly to occasions like travel, family gatherings, birthdays, anniversaries, summer weddings, or even a casual day out.”

She says that the Meadow dress and the Windsong gharara set beautifully capture the essence of Daydream. “The ensemble, with its signature floral print, breathable fabric, and delicate embroidery, offers a soft, flowy silhouette perfect for holidays and day-outs. It strikes the perfect balance between structure and ease,” shares Reena.

On the other hand, the Windsong gharara set brings a modern twist to tradition with its halter-neck embroidered kurta and fluid chiffon gharara. Enhanced with fabric manipulation and subtle beadwork, it’s an ideal pick for festive lunches or summer weddings.

Prices start at INR 3,400. Available online.

