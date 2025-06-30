Designer Abhinav Mishra’s Tribe collection is a deep dive into his emotions

Abhinav Mishra’s new edit, Tribe, is an incredibly personal tale that showcases a tapestry of memory, culture, and connection. “You’ll see a lot of contrast in this collection, deep blacks that feel mysterious and powerful, and soft ivories that bring in a sense of calm and purity. We’ve also added bursts of vibrant colours inspired by the nomadic aesthetic of Rajasthan—think rich reds, oranges, and pinks, just like the Kalbeliya dancers’ swirling skirts,” says Abhinav. The silhouettes are fluid, but bold. There’s a mix of plunging blouses, structured yet short kurtas, layered skirts, and sheer overlays, all designed to move with grace. Abhinav has used silk, sheer organza, wool blends for structure, and delicate chiffons. Mirror work continues to be the heartbeat of the collection, but

Abhinav has gone deeper into its origins, pairing it with tribal motifs, dori embroidery, pearl detailing, sequins, and beads. The designer takes us through the same.

Abhinav Mishra’s ‘Tribe’ is a love letter to heritage and the modern Indian muse