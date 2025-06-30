Designer Abhinav Mishra’s Tribe collection is a deep dive into his emotions
Abhinav Mishra’s new edit, Tribe, is an incredibly personal tale that showcases a tapestry of memory, culture, and connection. “You’ll see a lot of contrast in this collection, deep blacks that feel mysterious and powerful, and soft ivories that bring in a sense of calm and purity. We’ve also added bursts of vibrant colours inspired by the nomadic aesthetic of Rajasthan—think rich reds, oranges, and pinks, just like the Kalbeliya dancers’ swirling skirts,” says Abhinav. The silhouettes are fluid, but bold. There’s a mix of plunging blouses, structured yet short kurtas, layered skirts, and sheer overlays, all designed to move with grace. Abhinav has used silk, sheer organza, wool blends for structure, and delicate chiffons. Mirror work continues to be the heartbeat of the collection, but
Abhinav has gone deeper into its origins, pairing it with tribal motifs, dori embroidery, pearl detailing, sequins, and beads. The designer takes us through the same.
Abhinav Mishra’s ‘Tribe’ is a love letter to heritage and the modern Indian muse
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Tribe is an ode to my roots, both creatively and culturally. I’ve always been fascinated by the Kalbeliya tribe, their resilience, artistry, and sense of togetherness. But this collection isn’t just about them; it’s also about my tribe—the brides, the families, the team, the collaborators who’ve walked this journey with me.
How different is it from your previous ones?
It’s a deeper dive emotionally and artistically. With The Man in the Mirror, we started looking inward at self-reflection. Tribe is the next chapter, it’s about looking outward and seeing how we’re all connected. Also, from a design standpoint, this is the first time we’ve consciously blended our signature mirror work with more tribal and folk-inspired motifs. The palette is bolder, the cuts more fluid, and the emotional intention behind each piece is more layered. I would say it’s my most grounded collection yet.
What’s trending in occasion and party wear this season?
I see a beautiful shift toward personal expression. People are embracing statement pieces, think bold blouses, unexpected layering, and rich surface textures. Mirror work remains a favourite, but now it’s paired with more sheer fabrics and experimental cuts. Colour-wise, I’m seeing a lot of jewel tones, soft metallics, and monochrome styling making a comeback.
What is trending this festive season?
This festive season, it’s all about balance. There’s a strong lean towards outfits that feel glamorous yet grounded. So, structured kurtas with flared pants, lighter lehengas with dramatic dupattas, and mirror-work saris that shimmer but still feel effortless. Accessories are getting bolder, and people are enjoying mix-and-match separates.
What are the summer wedding wardrobe must-haves?
Breathable fabrics like organza, chiffon, and light silks are key. I love a delicate organza skirt paired with a structured blouse or even a sheer cape for that effortless elegance. Soft pastels, ivories, and earthy tones are perfect for summer. And of course, a statement dupatta with intricate borders can transform the entire look. Light embellishments and thoughtful detailing add just the right amount of charm without overwhelming the wearer.