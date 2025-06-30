Designer Mayyur Girotra takes us through The Kadhai Chronicles 2.0, which was recently showcased in New York
Celebrated Indian couturier Mayyur Girotra and tastemaker-stylist Diya Mehta Jatia recently presented their New York edit, The Kadhai Chronicles 2.0, marking the collection’s international debut. The intimate showcase was hosted at the residence of renowned artist Vivian Riess, where Mayyur showcased the 50-piece edit featuring his signature zardozi, rendered on denim, and hand-woven textiles. Mayyur takes us through the same.
What’s the collection about?
We first unveiled this concept in Mumbai, but New York brought an entirely different energy. This collection is layered in craft and storytelling. We’ve worked extensively with our weavers and karigars, from Batik to Kantha to hand block printing. Every piece is a result of conscious collaboration at the grassroots.
What is the idea behind the collection?
The soul of the collection lies in revival. I’ve always had a strong emotional connection to embroidery, zardozi in particular, and in 2017–18, I showcased that on denim in Paris. We brought that idea back, but with a fresh spin. Diya adds that a preppy, youthful twist to my more classic, traditional sensibility. It’s east-meets-west, where archival craftsmanship meets international silhouettes. It’s drama, heritage, and global flair all stitched into one.
How sustainable is the range and your label in general?
We ensure our clients know what they’re wearing, how it was made, and why it matters. Our garments look rich, but they’re feather-light. We work closely with artisans, reuse and repurpose fabrics, and design pieces that last, not just through seasons, but generations.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
A great cap to shield you from the sun, crisp cotton shirts, and my forever favourite linen pyjamas. Breathability and comfort are key. I live in cotton during summer, it’s not just a fabric, it’s a lifestyle.
Who is the most stylish celebrity in your eyes?
Always, Rekha ji. Her style is iconic, consistent, and completely her own. She doesn’t follow fashion; fashion follows her. And that’s the kind of unapologetic confidence I love.
What are the plans for your label?
We’re going deeper into grassroots engagement, working with artisans across the country and giving their craft a global stage. The label is travelling more than ever. What’s exciting is that it’s no longer just for the Indian diaspora. We’re collaborating with people of different nationalities who connect with our aesthetic and story. That kind of global embrace feels incredibly special.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We start shooting for our Couture 2026 collection this July. It’s going to be vibrant, full of colour, and very much in the language of Mayyur Girotra—classic, bold, and with a few unexpected twists - just the way I like it.
