Wildflower is all about embracing your individuality

There’s so much to learn from nature. Every blooming flower, fluttering wing, and changing season holds a quiet lesson. And when you connect that to the journey of women, the parallels might leave you inspired. Aapro’s latest collection, Wildflower, delves deeper into this idea.
“This edit is really close to my heart,” says co-founder Vatsala Kothari. “It’s a celebration of women who bloom in their own way, taking their time. Strength and softness can live side by side, and this collection is a tribute to that beautiful duality.”
“Wildflower features cotton that’s soft on the skin and perfect for India’s shifting seasons,” Vatsala adds. For the brand, sustainability remains key, with natural fabrics, small-batch production, and leftover fabric repurposed into quilted bags and trims.
The colour story of this edit draws deeply from the spring-kissed landscapes of rural Rajasthan, sunbaked earth, blooming desert shrubs, and bursts of wild floral life. “We chose subdued pinks and sky blues, lush greens, and warm earthy tones to reflect that natural vibrancy,” shares Vatsala.
The collection celebrates artisanal hand-block printing, adding layers of texture and soul to each piece. The brand’s signature check base comes alive with hand-drawn tropical flora and tiny, whimsical creatures, like butterflies, dragonflies, and ladybirds, playfully scattered across the fabric. Striking stripes thread their way through the collection, offering moments of calm amidst the visual rhythm.
Vatsala shares, “You’ll also spot subtle asymmetries, thoughtful layering, and charming little details tucked into every silhouette. And to balance the soft, romantic flow, there are crisp, structured blazers that add a modern, tailored edge, making Wildflower a perfect harmony of whimsy and strength.”
Silhouettes featured in the edit include wrap dresses, midi dresses, fit-and-flare tunics, co-ord sets, relaxed trousers, playful skirts, and crisp structured blazers. Whether it’s brunch with friends, a spontaneous getaway, a quiet stroll through a gallery, a colourful touch to your workday, or simply a slow walk through the city, this collection fits right in.
Two standout pieces from the edit, as highlighted by Vatsala, are the fit-and-flare tunic layered over relaxed trousers and the hand-block printed co-ord set. Both effortlessly blend comfort with statement style, capturing the essence of Wildflower.
Prices start at INR 5,000. Available online.