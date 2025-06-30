Wildflower is all about embracing your individuality

There’s so much to learn from nature. Every blooming flower, fluttering wing, and changing season holds a quiet lesson. And when you connect that to the journey of women, the parallels might leave you inspired. Aapro’s latest collection, Wildflower, delves deeper into this idea.

Wildflower a celebration of women who bloom in their own way

“This edit is really close to my heart,” says co-founder Vatsala Kothari. “It’s a celebration of women who bloom in their own way, taking their time. Strength and softness can live side by side, and this collection is a tribute to that beautiful duality.”

“Wildflower features cotton that’s soft on the skin and perfect for India’s shifting seasons,” Vatsala adds. For the brand, sustainability remains key, with natural fabrics, small-batch production, and leftover fabric repurposed into quilted bags and trims.

The colour story of this edit draws deeply from the spring-kissed landscapes of rural Rajasthan, sunbaked earth, blooming desert shrubs, and bursts of wild floral life. “We chose subdued pinks and sky blues, lush greens, and warm earthy tones to reflect that natural vibrancy,” shares Vatsala.

The collection celebrates artisanal hand-block printing, adding layers of texture and soul to each piece. The brand’s signature check base comes alive with hand-drawn tropical flora and tiny, whimsical creatures, like butterflies, dragonflies, and ladybirds, playfully scattered across the fabric. Striking stripes thread their way through the collection, offering moments of calm amidst the visual rhythm.