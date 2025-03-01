Verandah resort wear: Sri Lanka’s beauty in every stitch

Resort wear is more than just a fashion category; it’s a symbol of effortless elegance and a celebration of relaxed luxury. The resort season, coveted by jet-setters, stretches from October to June, offering sophisticated looks for those seeking escapes in tropical paradises or stylish urban escapes. Among the trailblazers in India’s resort wear scene is Verandah, renowned for its commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and sustainable fashion. This season, the brand’s Resort ’25 collection, Bentota, takes inspiration from the enchanting southwest coast of Sri Lanka, offering a visually stunning and eco-conscious tribute to the region’s beauty.

Anjali Patel Mehta, founder, designer, and creative director of Verandah, shares the inspiration behind the collection, saying, “We aimed to capture the tranquil elegance and natural beauty of the region in every piece, transporting the wearer to an idyllic paradise—one with which I have had a love affair for years. Bentota was incidentally the first beach destination I visited with dear friends who live in Colombo. The sleepy village houses some of the best of tropical beauty and architecture combined.”

The Bentota collection celebrates the golden beaches, lush greenery, and the architectural marvels of Geoffrey Bawa’s Lunuganga estate. Known for his masterful use of space, his influence is felt throughout the collection, from the structural yet fluid designs to the contrasting use of bold colours. Anjali explains, “While Bawa often embraced neutral tones—shades of grey, black, and white—I see life in colour. I wanted to capture the vibrant hues I experienced there — the deep greens of the estate, the blues of Dedduwa Lake, and the vivid colours of the flowers that seemed to leap out at me.”