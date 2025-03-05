ONLY x Peanuts: The ultimate throwback drop is here

Get ready to take a walk down memory lane in style—ONLY just dropped the ultimate collab with the Peanuts gang, and it’s giving major retro vibes! The ONLY x Peanuts collection is a limited-edition drop that blends old-school nostalgia with the freshest streetwear vibes.
Inspired by Charles Schulz’s legendary comic strip, this collection is a celebration of friendship, fun, and just the right amount of mischief. Whether you're vibing with Snoopy’s effortlessly cool persona or channeling Charlie Brown’s lovable underdog energy (but make it a win), these pieces bring the iconic Peanuts world straight into your wardrobe.
Think oversized graphic tees with bold, eye-catching prints, varsity-style skirts that scream school spirit, and sporty silhouettes that give you major collegiate-core feels. Trendy bubble hems and scarf tops keep the look fresh, while oversized hoodies, wide-leg pants, and sleek utility pieces ensure you stay comfy and stylish. It’s all about keeping it chill and playful, while still slaying that everyday look.
With a bright, nostalgia-packed color palette and statement-making shapes, the ONLY x Peanuts collection is your chance to rep your personality in the most iconic way possible. Whether you're rocking Snoopy’s laid-back vibes or embracing Charlie Brown’s lovable spirit, these pieces will have you feeling like the star of your own comic strip. Ready to level up your drip? This collection is your ticket to a fun and fashionable throwback moment!