This collection draws endless inspiration from the grace and movements of horses

For Spring Summer 2025, the collection — aptly titled Inspired by Nature, Crafted for Ease — draws from serene landscapes and the quiet elegance of horses. heir patience, strength, and grace influence the silhouettes, resulting in drapes that flow with the body and embody both power and ease. “The collection is an invitation to slow down and embrace simplicity,” Pallavi explains. “It’s about finding beauty in movement, in pieces that feel effortless yet intentional.”

The colour palette is grounded in earthy tones, soft neutrals, and muted pastels — shades that exude balance and harmony. Carefully selected fabrics, including handwoven cottons, linens, and silk blends, enhance the collection’s tactile appeal. “We wanted fabrics that not only look beautiful but feel incredible against the skin — encouraging comfort and ease of movement,” Pallavi shares. Among the standout pieces are the U-Yoke shirt, a perfect fusion of tailoring and relaxed wear, and the Back pleat dress, designed for everyday versatility. The floral appliqué shirts bring a seasonless quality, making them timeless wardrobe staples. “We believe clothing should not just be worn — it should become part of one’s daily rhythm,” says Pallavi.