This collection draws endless inspiration from the grace and movements of horses

In a world that often moves too fast, Three offers a quiet refuge through its thoughtful, minimal designs. Rooted in timeless elegance, their clothing embodies a philosophy of slow, mindful fashion — one that embraces organic geometry, asymmetry, and the beauty of imperfection. “Our approach is about designing with intention, allowing garments to move and evolve with the wearer,” says Pallavi Dhyani, the founder and designer of Three. “Each piece is a balance between structure and fluidity, strength and softness.”
For Spring Summer 2025, the collection — aptly titled Inspired by Nature, Crafted for Ease — draws from serene landscapes and the quiet elegance of horses. heir patience, strength, and grace influence the silhouettes, resulting in drapes that flow with the body and embody both power and ease. “The collection is an invitation to slow down and embrace simplicity,” Pallavi explains. “It’s about finding beauty in movement, in pieces that feel effortless yet intentional.”
The colour palette is grounded in earthy tones, soft neutrals, and muted pastels — shades that exude balance and harmony. Carefully selected fabrics, including handwoven cottons, linens, and silk blends, enhance the collection’s tactile appeal. “We wanted fabrics that not only look beautiful but feel incredible against the skin — encouraging comfort and ease of movement,” Pallavi shares. Among the standout pieces are the U-Yoke shirt, a perfect fusion of tailoring and relaxed wear, and the Back pleat dress, designed for everyday versatility. The floral appliqué shirts bring a seasonless quality, making them timeless wardrobe staples. “We believe clothing should not just be worn — it should become part of one’s daily rhythm,” says Pallavi.
Every aspect of the collection reflects a commitment to sustainability. Ethically sourced fabrics, small-batch production, and a deep respect for craftsmanship define their collection. “Sustainability isn’t an afterthought for us — it’s woven into every decision we make,” she emphasises. “From ethical sourcing to ensuring fair wages for artisans, we want every piece to have a story of care and responsibility.”
The collection seamlessly transitions from work to travel, intimate gatherings to quiet solitude. Layering-friendly silhouettes ensure timeless relevance across seasons. “We don’t believe in trends — we believe in longevity,” Pallavi notes. “Fashion should feel intuitive, effortless, and deeply personal.” With its thoughtful designs and dedication to slow fashion, Inspired by Nature, Crafted for Ease encourages us all to dress with intention and move through life with quiet confidence.
Price starts at ₹8,200. Available online.