Head to Hampi, this weekend, for a textile exhibition that celebrates weaves from Karnataka!

The legend of devi Pampa, a revered figure in the mythologies of Karnataka, is a tale both incomplete and elusive. While the significance of Karnataka’s Andal, as she is sometimes called in local folklore is widely acknowledged, the deeper story of devi Pampa, her cult and her influence over the region’s culture has faded with time. What remains, however, is the striking presence of the Tungabhadra river, known as Pampa here and the region’s historical reference as Pampakshetra in ancient records. Despite this, much of the mystery surrounding devi Pampa has been lost to the annals of history. It was, therefore, a pleasant surprise to discover the Pampa: Textiles of Karnataka symposium — an exhibition that celebrated the rich textile heritage of the state in the ancient city of Hampi.