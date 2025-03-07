Parker Posey joins GAP for a carefree Spring 2025 campaign

GAP’s Spring 2025 collection has just dropped, and it’s all about embracing comfort, effortless style, and versatility. The brand has tapped acclaimed actor Parker Posey to star in their latest campaign, showcasing a refreshed lineup of iconic wardrobe staples that promise to be both timeless and trendy.

The collection focuses on soft fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, and updated essentials, with standout pieces like the UltraSoft Carpenter Jeans and VintageSoft sweats. The UltraSoft Carpenter Jeans, a classic revamped with an edgy, baggy look, is paired with a Denim Big Shirt in Natural — worn by Parker Posey herself. The campaign, which celebrates personal expression through dance, captures Parker in her signature fearless style, embodying the carefree spirit of dancing like no one’s watching.

The Modern Rib Cropped T-Shirt, a nod to the ‘90s, is another key highlight, offering a relaxed fit in Camel Tan Stripe, worn by Parker herself. Layer it with the Scoop Neck Ribbed Tank Top for a versatile styling option perfect for both solo wear or layering.