Parker Posey joins GAP for a carefree Spring 2025 campaign

GAP’s Spring 2025 collection has just dropped, and it’s all about embracing comfort, effortless style, and versatility. The brand has tapped acclaimed actor Parker Posey to star in their latest campaign, showcasing a refreshed lineup of iconic wardrobe staples that promise to be both timeless and trendy.
The collection focuses on soft fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, and updated essentials, with standout pieces like the UltraSoft Carpenter Jeans and VintageSoft sweats. The UltraSoft Carpenter Jeans, a classic revamped with an edgy, baggy look, is paired with a Denim Big Shirt in Natural — worn by Parker Posey herself. The campaign, which celebrates personal expression through dance, captures Parker in her signature fearless style, embodying the carefree spirit of dancing like no one’s watching.
The Modern Rib Cropped T-Shirt, a nod to the ‘90s, is another key highlight, offering a relaxed fit in Camel Tan Stripe, worn by Parker herself. Layer it with the Scoop Neck Ribbed Tank Top for a versatile styling option perfect for both solo wear or layering.
Shot by renowned photographer Amy Troost and directed by Talia Collis, the campaign showcases Parker moving freely alongside a diverse group of dancers, celebrating their unique stories through movement and emotion. The 90-second video spot, set to the emotional track Mama’s Eyes by pop artist Mette, powerfully conveys a message of acceptance and self-expression. The film invites viewers to be unapologetically themselves and embrace their individuality with confidence.
Reflecting on the experience, Parker shared, “Confidence is a feeling, a feeling that you’re free to be your best self. When I got to work for GAP on this shoot, it reminded me of my early days being carefree and comfortable in clothes, and dancing how we wanted. I was inspired to see the next generation keeping that spirit alive — it was cool and optimistic.”