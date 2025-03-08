Be enchanted by this dreamy edit from Payal Jain that releases just in time for International Women’s Day!

Atelier Payal Jain epitomises the essence of timeless elegance, with each creation embodying a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary allure. Since its inception in 1993, the atelier has been a beacon of India’s rich textile heritage, gracing the global stage with unparalleled craftsmanship. For over two decades, the atelier has championed the revival of nearly forgotten artisanal techniques, working intimately with weavers, embroiderers, printers and artisans from remote corners of the Indian subcontinent. Payal’s foray into the world of couture was a journey steeped in artistic fervour, nurtured in the vibrant byways of Delhi, where she was immersed in art, culture and music. Her creations have captured the hearts of global icons such as Victoria Beckham, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai, among others. We catch up with the designer to talk about her latest edit, Enchanted Forest, this International Women’s Day and find out all you need to know about the collection.
“My new collection, Enchanted Forest, is inspired by the mystical allure of mythical woodlands and the enchanting beauty of nature. Drawing from the idea of a magical forest, it celebrates the delicate balance between light and shadow, growth and decay; and the mysterious charm that nature holds. I have aimed to evoke a sense of wonder, where the boundaries between reality and fantasy fade away. This collection is a tribute to nature and its timeless magic, brought to life through intricate craftsmanship, luxurious textiles and a commitment to sustainable design,” begins the designer.
This collection marks a bold departure from their previous work, both in concept and execution. While past collections have focused on celebrating weaves and craftsmanship, Enchanted Forest embraces a more immersive, nature-inspired narrative, seamlessly blending fantasy with reality.
“Abstract floral forms, forest-inspired patterns and delicate treatments like hand-embroidery, beading and 3D appliqué have been used to capture the essence of wild undergrowth, vines and flowers. The interplay of light and shadow is reflected in the layering of sheer and opaque textiles, while draped fabrics and sculpted silhouettes symbolise the hide and seek of light filtering through dense foliage and moonlight peeking through overgrown trees,” she further explains.
The colour palette for Enchanted Forest is designed to capture the diverse moods of the woodland, drawing inspiration from nature’s most captivating hues. This rich, jewel-toned spectrum allows each colour to tell its own part of the forest’s story. “Ivory evokes the soft glow of moonlight filtering through the trees, setting the stage for an ethereal beauty. Ebony represents the dark forest sky, scattered with stars and planets that sparkle like precious jewels in the night. Emerald green reflects the lush undergrowth, bringing a sense of vibrant richness to the collection, while sapphire blue, inspired by shimmering forest streams and tranquil waters, introduces depth and contrast. Fiery red and amber, echoing the warm hues of autumn leaves, infuse the collection with warmth and intensity,” enthuses Payal.
Look forward to rich velvets that evoke the deep, opulent shadows of the forest, offering a tactile, lush quality that reflects its ever-changing moods; diaphanous chiffons and organza that introduce an ethereal, soft touch, mimicking the misty mornings and gentle winds that flow through the woods; delicate layers of tulle that add lightness and volume, creating a dreamlike quality that mirrors the enchanting atmosphere of the forest; and silk taffeta that contributes to the structured, elegant silhouettes of dramatic gowns, offering a refined crispness that contrasts beautifully with the soft, flowing fabrics. The edit also uses Guipure lace to add timeless beauty and romanticism, symbolising the delicate yet enduring elements of nature.
“This edit is all about dramatic ball gowns and sleek, form-fitting ensembles featuring boned bodices and tightly cinched corseted waists; but our next edit will be inspired by Japan and its vast and varied art and textile heritage,” she concludes.
INR 30,000 onwards. Available online.
