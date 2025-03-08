Yoho celebrates Women’s Day with the launch of Quoi

Crafted to perfection, Quoi sneaker features a slender, visually appealing shape and combines suede with athleisure silk for a first-of-its-kind blend. The carefully selected colour palette includes contrasting laces and a bone-coloured sole that represent the diversity and dynamic energy of Indian women. Each colour in the Quoi collection has its own unique, electric vibe that energises every step.

But it’s not just about the sneaker itself; the entire Quoi experience is designed to make a statement. The packaging, with its bold pop-art treatment, and the ultra-cool stickers add to the excitement. Additionally, a handy hip pouch carrying extra laces can be repurposed for storing accessories like earphones or jewellery. As with all Yoho footwear, Quoi features the proprietary FootPharma footbed, providing superior cushioning and arch support that ensures comfort for hours, so you can stay unbothered no matter the occasion.

So, who is Quoi for? Quoi speaks to women who embrace self-expression—whether they are college go-getters, artists, corporate high-achievers, or trendsetters. Quoi offers a perfect blend of style and comfort from dancers and travellers to busy professionals. With its stunning palette of nine vibrant colours, it’s the ideal choice for women who want versatility, flair, and colour in their lives—whether it’s for a casual outing, office wear, or elevating a simple outfit.

Commenting on the launch, Prateek Singhal, co-founder of Yoho, said, “After extensive research and design, we’ve created a shoe that combines striking colours with ultimate comfort, empowering women to shine every day.”

Co-founder Ahmad Hushsham added, “We envisioned a shoe that was more than just aesthetically pleasing. With Quoi, we’ve seamlessly merged vibrant colours, high fashion, and everyday comfort. It’s the perfect balance of style and support, and we’re proud to celebrate Women’s Day with this launch.”

Priced at Rs 3399. Available online.