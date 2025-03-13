Aukera's new collection blends tradition and modernity

Aukera, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, is carving a niche for itself with its exquisite, sustainable, and ethically sourced pieces. Founded in 2023 by Lisa Mukhedkar, the brand merges artistry, craftsmanship, and integrity to offer a modern alternative to traditional diamonds.

Details about Aukera Daring Elegance

Lisa’s vision for Aukera was to create a women-centric jewellery brand that champions sustainability without sacrificing design or quality. “I wanted to offer diamonds that are not only ethically sourced but also stunning in their craftsmanship. It was important to me that we create a modern, luxurious alternative to traditional diamonds that resonates with today’s conscious consumers,” Lisa explains.

Aukera’s latest offering, the Daring Elegance collection, embodies this philosophy perfectly. Inspired by the blend of classic timelessness and innovation, the collection reflects premium craftsmanship while embracing contemporary aesthetics. “The Daring Elegance collection was born from the desire to combine the best of both worlds—heritage craftsmanship and a modern edge,” says Lisa. The collection features a stunning balance of classic silhouettes and intricate details, with bold, innovative designs powered by Aukera’s lab-grown diamonds.