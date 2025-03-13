Rasa's new silver jewellery collection redefines luxury with heritage and craftsmanship

The vision behind the brand’s new collection was sparked by a sense of rebellion and a desire to elevate silver to the level of prestige enjoyed by gold and diamonds. “We saw a treasure trove of untapped potential in silver — one that could redefine luxury, heritage, and artistry,” explains Manan. From the royal palaces of Mysore to the artisan workshops of Jaipur, the collection is a celebration of India’s rich artisanal history. Each piece is crafted with a deep understanding of the traditions and techniques passed down through generations. However, it is not just about honouring the past but rewriting it. The result is a stunning collection that blends the old with the new, creating silver jewellery that is at once timeless and contemporary, regal yet wearable.

At the heart of Rasa’s collection lies silver—the material that Manan describes as “the poet of the metal world.” Silver has adorned Maharajas’ crowns, draped sacred temples, and whispered stories through heirloom trunks. “We take 925 sterling silver and elevate it to the luxury status of gold and diamonds. Our artisans sculpt, chisel, and finesse each piece to exude the grandeur of gold without the jaw-dropping price tag,” he says. The influence of India’s regal history is evident in every piece of the collection, where Mughal palaces meet Rajputana jewellery and Victorian-era filigree. “In an age where trends often fade, this new drop stands as a collector’s dream. We create masterpieces, not momentary obsessions. The kind of jewellery that gets passed down, not passed over,” he adds. Every piece in the collection is a treasure — a collectible that sparks conversation and serves as an heirloom for future generations.

Price starts at Rs 3,500. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin