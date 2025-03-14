Geisha Designs unveils Marquise Collection

The colour palette is an ethereal blend of pastel hues that evoke the soft glow of moonlit nights — delicate blushes, champagne gold, and ivory. These shades complement the intricate embellishments found throughout the collection. Soft tulles, taffetas, chiffons, and satin come together to form the basis of each design, while floral motifs and Chantilly lace are recreated using bugle beads, cording, ruffles, and pleats. “Floral motifs are a classic symbol of beauty, growth, and natural elegance, evoking timelessness,” Shalini shares. The abstract floral clusters, combined with geometric shapes, add a modern twist to these classic symbols, creating an avant-garde interpretation that bridges the gap between tradition and contemporary design.

The Marquise collection is also characterised by a masterful blend of structured elements and fluid silhouettes. Corseted gowns, fish-cut skirts, draped saris, and tunics paired with fluted pants create a dynamic harmony between sharp tailoring and soft movement. “Structured elements and softer, more flowing silhouettes harmonise to create a cohesive yet dynamic look,” Shalini explains. The combination of fitted bodices, sharp shoulders, and precise waistlines with draped fabrics, pleats, and artful gathers results in a collection that’s both visually striking and deeply graceful. The garments move with the body, creating a natural flow that enhances the wearer’s figure while maintaining a sense of elegance and refinement.

Adding to the collection’s quiet opulence is the delicate shimmer of sequins and diamanté embellishments. Shalini notes, “The shimmer from diamanté and sequins in the collection is natural and not overpowering — they work in harmony to create a cohesive sense of quiet opulence.”

Another standout feature of Marquise is its attention to light interplay. The fabrics chosen for the collection reflect light in soft, glowing ways, creating an enchanting interplay of highlights and shadows.

For styling, Shalini recommends keeping accessories minimal to allow the garments to shine. “Delicate diamond studs or a subtle drop earring, or a single bold necklace, can complete the look,” she suggests. Paired with strappy sandals or sleek stilettos, the result is a refined and ethereal aesthetic that exudes effortless glamour.

Price starts at Rs 75,000. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin