Designer Pawan Sachdeva’s new streetwear collection is urbane and fun
Pawan Sachdeva's high-fashion men's streetwear edit, Handwritten Hues, seamlessly intertwines urban aesthetics with luxury. The meticulously crafted pieces feature cotton and denim treated with distinctive washes, dynamic brush strokes, and spontaneous splashes, all adorned with handwritten quotes that are both savage and motivational. We talk with the designer about the collection that was recently unveiled at the FDCI India Men's Week.
Pawan Sachdeva's high fashion streetwear edit intertwines urban aesthetics with luxury
What was the idea behind this collection? How different is this collection than your previous menswear edits?
For the first time we have used bold colours, handwritten techniques, street wear and it targets the GenZ, it’s a fun collection, whereas my previous collection was more of a luxury street wear for all age groups.
What's trending in street wear this season?
Most commonly carried garments are oversized hoodie, jots and lightweight jackets.
How distinctly different are the street wear preferences of GenZ and GenA?
GenZ likes to experiment and they think out of the box, while GenA prefers to stick to the basics, pair up with a jacket or a colourful tee.
Casual wardrobe essentials?
A pair of good jeans, blue denims preferably with a white shirt and sneakers that can be enhanced with a linen jacket.
What are the other occasion summer wear offers for men from your House?
We offer a complete wedding wardrobe in a variety of fabrics like cotton/linen/silk and even handlooms and khadi to bring a mix of comfort, elegance and tradition to the table.
What are the summer wardrobe essentials?
Polo-necks, polo-neck t-shirts, cargos, solid shirts, cotton shirts in pastels and pastel prints are basic essentials.
What are the five things always there in your wardrobe?
White shirts, khaki or olive pants, matching belts and shoes or sneakers, linen jacket, quirky socks.
The best dressed men according to you?
David Beckham and chairman of FDCI, Sunil Sethi.
Upcoming collections?
We are working on something new and trendy for both men and women, possibly a collection that brings fresh concepts and techniques your way.