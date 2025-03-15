Designer Pawan Sachdeva’s new streetwear collection is urbane and fun

Pawan Sachdeva's high-fashion men's streetwear edit, Handwritten Hues, seamlessly intertwines urban aesthetics with luxury. The meticulously crafted pieces feature cotton and denim treated with distinctive washes, dynamic brush strokes, and spontaneous splashes, all adorned with handwritten quotes that are both savage and motivational. We talk with the designer about the collection that was recently unveiled at the FDCI India Men's Week.