Designer Yashvi Vanani’s latest range of accessories is full of woven textures and bold colours
The YV Brand by Yashvi Vanani develops acrylic accessories that are produced by hand with each piece inspired by the elements around. Intricately designed and handcrafted inhouse, the designs appeal to all, right from high school fashionista to a boss babe, or a fashion-loving mother. Yashvi takes us through her new collection.
What’s your latest collection all about?
Our latest collection, The Breakfast Club Collection, is all about that fresh, morning energy—the idea of people coming together, dressed in their best, ready to start the day. The collection is full of woven textures, bold colours, and intricate details, making each piece feel special. We’ve worked with structured yet fluid designs, making the bags both statement-worthy and incredibly versatile. The colour palette is a mix of classic neutrals and soft, modern tones that work beautifully for both daytime and evening looks.
Tell us the idea behind this collection.
The Breakfast Club isn’t about food—it’s about a feeling. It’s that moment in the morning when people gather, whether at a café or a stylish event, bringing together different personalities, styles, and stories. We wanted to capture that energy in our bags—fresh, unique, and effortlessly chic. Each piece is designed to transition seamlessly from weddings to dinners to casual outings, making it perfect for a modern, on-the-go lifestyle.
What’s trending this summer season?
This summer is all about texture and shape. Woven and handcrafted details are huge in bags, giving them a more personalised, one-of-a-kind feel. In jewellery, we’re seeing a mix of chunky and delicate pieces—stacked rings, sculptural earrings, and layered necklaces. Silver is making a big comeback, but classic gold is still a favourite.
Party and casual wear accessories must-haves?
For parties, go for a statement clutch, bold earrings, and sculptural rings. For casual wear, a well-crafted bag, dainty hoops, and sleek cuffs add just the right touch of polish.
What inspires you?
Inspiration comes from so many places—travel, architecture, the way people express themselves through fashion. But for this collection, it was really about that feeling of connection and confidence you get when you step out, ready to take on the day in style.
What are a few things one should keep in mind while accessorising?
Balance is key! If your bag is a statement, keep your jewellery minimal—or vice versa. Play with textures, mix metals if you like, and most importantly, wear what makes you feel good. Accessories should be an extension of your personality.
Who’s the best-dressed celeb and why?
Zendaya and Dua Lipa both mix trends with their own personal flair and always look effortless.
Collections you are currently working on?
Right now, we’re working on a collection that plays even more with texture and shape.