Designer Yashvi Vanani’s latest range of accessories is full of woven textures and bold colours

Our latest collection, The Breakfast Club Collection, is all about that fresh, morning energy—the idea of people coming together, dressed in their best, ready to start the day. The collection is full of woven textures, bold colours, and intricate details, making each piece feel special. We’ve worked with structured yet fluid designs, making the bags both statement-worthy and incredibly versatile. The colour palette is a mix of classic neutrals and soft, modern tones that work beautifully for both daytime and evening looks.