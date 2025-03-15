Safar is inspired by the travel stories that shape us, reflecting our journeys across the world and the paths we navigate through life

From Bollywood films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to iconic dialogues like “Babumoshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi,” we’ve grown up hearing that life is meant to be lived fully. After all, life itself is a journey! We all evolve by learning, adapting, and transforming through the various experiences that life throws our way. Every phase brings new lessons, fresh perspectives, and unexpected growth. Just like the mountains that whisper wisdom and the beaches that hum with crashing waves, travel shapes us in ways we don’t always realise. The people we meet, the flavours we savour, all leave an imprint, weaving together our unique stories of growth and discovery. And isn’t it fascinating how the journeys we take outside mirror the ones within? How everything we consume, experience, and learn is deeply connected? Fashion brand Nikita Vishakha’s latest collection, Safar, beautifully captures this essence of movement, change, and the stories we carry using fashion as a language of expression.

Reflecting on the core idea, Nikita shares, “With our season-fluid collection, Safar, we embark on a journey of selfdiscovery, personal growth, and transformation, the true voyage of life. Just as fashion and travel hold unique meanings for each of us, every piece in this collection captures the essence of diverse experiences and adventures.” According to her, Safar celebrates change, growth, and the stories woven into our paths, inviting wearers to embrace their unique narratives.

The brand’s design philosophy seamlessly blends contemporary aesthetics with a touch of vintage char m, a concept that shines through in Safar. Vishakha explains, “We prioritise wearability and comfort, ensuring each piece makes an effortless yet impactful statement. Their commitment to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail sets them apart, creating classic pieces that resonate with modern women.”