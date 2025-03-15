Safar is inspired by the travel stories that shape us, reflecting our journeys across the world and the paths we navigate through life

From Bollywood films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to iconic dialogues like “Babumoshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi,” we’ve grown up hearing that life is meant to be lived fully. After all, life itself is a journey! We all evolve by learning, adapting, and transforming through the various experiences that life throws our way. Every phase brings new lessons, fresh perspectives, and unexpected growth. Just like the mountains that whisper wisdom and the beaches that hum with crashing waves, travel shapes us in ways we don’t always realise. The people we meet, the flavours we savour, all leave an imprint, weaving together our unique stories of growth and discovery. And isn’t it fascinating how the journeys we take outside mirror the ones within? How everything we consume, experience, and learn is deeply connected? Fashion brand Nikita Vishakha’s latest collection, Safar, beautifully captures this essence of movement, change, and the stories we carry using fashion as a language of expression.
Reflecting on the core idea, Nikita shares, “With our season-fluid collection, Safar, we embark on a journey of selfdiscovery, personal growth, and transformation, the true voyage of life. Just as fashion and travel hold unique meanings for each of us, every piece in this collection captures the essence of diverse experiences and adventures.” According to her, Safar celebrates change, growth, and the stories woven into our paths, inviting wearers to embrace their unique narratives.
The brand’s design philosophy seamlessly blends contemporary aesthetics with a touch of vintage char m, a concept that shines through in Safar. Vishakha explains, “We prioritise wearability and comfort, ensuring each piece makes an effortless yet impactful statement. Their commitment to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail sets them apart, creating classic pieces that resonate with modern women.”
As far as the materials are concerned, this edit has a blend of luxurious fabrics such as lurex, Japanese cupro, and raw silk, chosen for their elegance and fluidity. Whereas, the difference in the colour palette showcases the spectrum of experiences in one’s journey. You’ll find different shades including soft pastels like lilac and pink to deeper hues like wine, ash and green. Nikita expresses, “The design elements include ombre effects, intricate embroidery, and thoughtfully crafted capes and vests, adding depth and dimension to each ensemble.”
Safar presents a versatile range of outfits, including drape skirts, peplums, gararas, co-ord sets, dhoti sets, kurta sets, kaftans, and jumpsuits. Vishakha shares, “Designed with versatility in mind, these pieces cater to various occasions, from festive celebrations to intimate gatherings.” Whether it’s a wedding, or a formal soirée, Safar offers ensembles allowing women to express their individuality with grace. Vishakha highlights, “The lightweight fabrics and vibrant colours make them perfect for summer weddings and festivals, ensuring comfort without compromising on style.” As the collection features outfits that blend ethnic charm with contemporary twists, there is something stunning for everyone’s taste.
Not to miss is the Safar campaign shoot, where women stand poised, ready to embark on their journeys in style, their eyes brimming with confidence. Vishakha shares, “The campaign was designed to capture this spirit — bold, carefree personalities embracing their paths with elegance.” Through evocative storytelling and striking visuals, Safar celebrates movement, transformation, and the beauty of self-discovery. Wearing the collection, the designers hope women feel empowered, radiant, and deeply connected to their own journeys.
Touching upon the manufacturing process, the designer duo tells us that it’s completely designed inhouse to bring each piece to life.
“Our manufacturing process emphasises sustainable practices, with meticulous attention to detail from fabric selection to final stitching, ensuring each garment meets our high standards of quality and craftsmanship,” Nikita says.
Price starts at Rs 20,000.
Available online.
