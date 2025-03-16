Varda Goenka on her two new collections, Jodhpur jadau and Patiala jewels

A

The Patiala jewels is a diamond jewellery collection, and is inspired by the Patiala royal family who had a fantastic collection of jewellery in their family. The Patiala necklace was one of the most legendary pieces of jewellery ever made. Made by Cartier, it had a 230 carat diamond at the centre. My pieces have Columbian, Zambian, and Russian emeralds; Thai, Burmese or Mozambique rubies; and diamonds in different shapes like round, oval, pears, marquise and emeralds.

The other one is the Jodhpur jadau collection, inspired by the royals of Rajasthan. They had a fabulous collection of jewellery featuring polki, kundan, and the intricate meenakari work. Though they are elaborate design-wise, they won’t feel very heavy to wear because of the usage of modern techniques.