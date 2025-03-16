Varda Goenka on her two new collections, Jodhpur jadau and Patiala jewels
Varda Goenka - Fine Jewels by Diagold, known for their opulent designs, intricate work, and ornate layouts, recently launched two of their newest collectionsThe Patiala jewels and Jodhpur jadau. The jewellery designer, Varda Goenka, who was recently in Kolkata to unveil her collection, spoke with us in detail about her collections. Excerpts:
Tell us about the collections.
The Patiala jewels is a diamond jewellery collection, and is inspired by the Patiala royal family who had a fantastic collection of jewellery in their family. The Patiala necklace was one of the most legendary pieces of jewellery ever made. Made by Cartier, it had a 230 carat diamond at the centre. My pieces have Columbian, Zambian, and Russian emeralds; Thai, Burmese or Mozambique rubies; and diamonds in different shapes like round, oval, pears, marquise and emeralds.
The other one is the Jodhpur jadau collection, inspired by the royals of Rajasthan. They had a fabulous collection of jewellery featuring polki, kundan, and the intricate meenakari work. Though they are elaborate design-wise, they won’t feel very heavy to wear because of the usage of modern techniques.
Both are inspired by the regions known for their elaborate outfits and jewellery. What made you choose these places?
Diamonds have been my first love. And by how everybody talks about the Patiala collection, it was literally stuck in my head that I had to recreate this. Jadau is essentially a Rajasthani concept. I had met the king once and had noticed how they cherished the opulence, and their exquisite craftsmanship.
You always choose to design versatile pieces of jewellery that one can easily mix and match. Why’s that?
I don’t want to make ‘locker’ jewellery. I want people to wear them. If you can wear a piece in multiple ways, you will definitely keep it at home, and style it on different occasions, differently. Pastel wedding outfits have been in trend for the longest time.
What colour jewellery would you suggest to sport with pastel or ivory outfits?
Pinks, Russian emeralds, pale greens or Colombian emeralds are the best colours to go with pastels. Diamonds and every shade of pearls like white, cream, grey, black, gold can be paired too.
Should one wear matching jewellery with their outfits or in contrast colours?
For example, if you wear everything in red, it will just merge. Rather go for contrast colours, so that both your outfit and your jewellery pop up. With red, go with greens, yellows with greens and so on.
Available online