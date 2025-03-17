Loaded with sequins, metallics, rhine stones and embroideries, this drop is perfect for parties and other outings

While some savour Sundays, for many, it’s the perfect time to go all out. Be it dazzling soirées, vibrant nights with friends, or glamorous outings, the thrill of dressing up and unwinding after a hectic week is unmatched. For the party lovers who trade mundane formals for shimmering ensembles, Torqadorn’s latest edit, Night Shift, is a celebration of bold, blingy, and sassy styles made for nights that shine as bright as you do. They’ve recently extended the collection adding more stunning pieces to it.

The co-founder and creative director, Tanvi Sethi shares, “We always knew the versatility of Night Shift would carry it beyond just those few weeks, and that’s exactly what happened.” To her surprise, one of the bestsellers became a bridal shower and bachelorette favourite. “So much so that we’re now considering expanding into that category,” she adds.

Their latest capsule isn’t a new drop but a natural evolution of the Night Shift. She tells us, “Five fresh looks, bestsellers reimagined in red, and three new designs inspired by what our customers kept reaching out for.” The rest? Torqadorn classics — timeless, coveted, and here to stay.

To make the edit truly dazzling, Tanvi played with sequins, metallics, rhinestones, and intricate hand embroideries, everything that catches and reflects light. The collection’s colour palette struck a perfect balance between warm and cool tones.