Loaded with sequins, metallics, rhine stones and embroideries, this drop is perfect for parties and other outings

While some savour Sundays, for many, it’s the perfect time to go all out. Be it dazzling soirées, vibrant nights with friends, or glamorous outings, the thrill of dressing up and unwinding after a hectic week is unmatched. For the party lovers who trade mundane formals for shimmering ensembles, Torqadorn’s latest edit, Night Shift, is a celebration of bold, blingy, and sassy styles made for nights that shine as bright as you do. They’ve recently extended the collection adding more stunning pieces to it.
The co-founder and creative director, Tanvi Sethi shares, “We always knew the versatility of Night Shift would carry it beyond just those few weeks, and that’s exactly what happened.” To her surprise, one of the bestsellers became a bridal shower and bachelorette favourite. “So much so that we’re now considering expanding into that category,” she adds.
Their latest capsule isn’t a new drop but a natural evolution of the Night Shift. She tells us, “Five fresh looks, bestsellers reimagined in red, and three new designs inspired by what our customers kept reaching out for.” The rest? Torqadorn classics — timeless, coveted, and here to stay.
To make the edit truly dazzling, Tanvi played with sequins, metallics, rhinestones, and intricate hand embroideries, everything that catches and reflects light. The collection’s colour palette struck a perfect balance between warm and cool tones.
Tanvi shares, “Denim, velvet, and georgette took centre stage — but with a twist. Our georgette pieces, for example, were reinforced with layers of lining and pasting to achieve the perfect structure and movement — flowy where needed, but never flimsy.”
For the extended capsule, The Lovers Club, the colour story was obvious — rich reds and playful pinks. But unlike Night Shift’s highshine drama, this edit leansinto texture, silhouette, and form over embellishments. “We intentionally stayed away from embroideries, letting the cuts and structure do the talking,” Tanvi explains.
The shift in approach proved refreshing. “You could almost call it a palette cleanser between two maximalist collections. And it worked beautifully — now, as we dive into sampling for summer, we’re stepping in with fresh eyes and renewed creativity.”
Giving us a sneak peek into her design process, Tanvi informs, “Based in Dublin, with core operations in Delhi, I visit twice a year to meet fabric suppliers, karigars, and our sampling team. During these trips, I finalise fabrics, trims, themes, and mood boards for up to two collections.”
Once back in Dublin, she then dives into the creative process — mixing, matching, and refining ideas to bring each collection to life. Once sketches are finalised, the real magic begins in Delhi, meticulously overseen by her co-founder and sister, Vithika.
“From there, it’s a structured sprint — sampling, fittings, adjustments, bulk fabric procurement, production planning, and final gradings, all leading up to the final shoot,” says Tanvi.
With Night Shift, the vision was simple — more sparkle, more shine, and endless fun — because every party deserves a touch of brilliance.
Price starts at Rs 5,995.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
