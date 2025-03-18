From the rich hues of nature to the mysticism of Indian mythology, Amogh brings together tradition and elegance

Fashion has long reflected culture, history, and personal identity. The Amogh collection by Huts and Looms rises above transient fashion, embracing the enduring beauty of India’s rich textile heritage. This collection is about artistic expression of tradition, resilience, and sophistication. The name Amogh, derived from Sanskrit, mean infallible or unfailing — reflects the strength and grace embedded in each weave. Rather than relying on conventional motifs, the collection draws inspiration from the rich hues of nature, the mysticism of Indian mythology, and the inherent beauty of the feminine spirit.
Through a carefully curated palette, the saris embrace warm jewel tones, deep earthy shades, and vibrant colours that enhance and flatter Indian skin tones. The absence of excessive embellishments allows the purity of the fabric to take centre stage. “Each sari is more than a garment; it is a testament to the skilled hands that craft it, the stories woven into its threads, and the timeless grace it brings to the wearer,” says Jaya Saha, the co- founder. The defining characteristic of the Amogh collection is its unparalleled craftsmanship. Woven using zari in the warp and cotton in the weft, the fabric is both luxurious and breathable, making each sari a perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Every piece is created with precision, ensuring that the drape enhances the natural beauty of the wearer.
Beyond aesthetics, the Amogh collection is deeply committed to ethical and sustainable fashion. Every sari is crafted using natural fibres, dyed with chemical-free colours, and woven by artisans who have inherited this time-honoured craft. “One of the most beautiful moments in designing tissue saris was visiting a small village near Hooghly to train a new group of artisans in weaving with zari based yarn. Initially hesitant due to their limited exposure, they soon embraced the craft with remarkable dedication and patience. It was truly awe-inspiring to witness their connection with the fabric, as each thread became a testament to their skill, passion, and perseverance,” shares Jaya.
Among the most captivating pieces in the Amogh collection is the Navya sari, a stunning creation featuring a cherry red body with regal purple borders and intricate gold zari detailing. This sari epitomises opulence while staying true to its minimalistic design philosophy.
Another signature piece, the Suprabha sari, takes a contemporary approach, with bold black stripes interwoven with shimmering gold, silver, and copper accents. This fusion of heritage and modernity ensures that the collection resonates with women who appreciate both traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics.
Price starts at ₹3,850.
Available online.