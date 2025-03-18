From the rich hues of nature to the mysticism of Indian mythology, Amogh brings together tradition and elegance

Fashion has long reflected culture, history, and personal identity. The Amogh collection by Huts and Looms rises above transient fashion, embracing the enduring beauty of India’s rich textile heritage. This collection is about artistic expression of tradition, resilience, and sophistication. The name Amogh, derived from Sanskrit, mean infallible or unfailing — reflects the strength and grace embedded in each weave. Rather than relying on conventional motifs, the collection draws inspiration from the rich hues of nature, the mysticism of Indian mythology, and the inherent beauty of the feminine spirit.

Through a carefully curated palette, the saris embrace warm jewel tones, deep earthy shades, and vibrant colours that enhance and flatter Indian skin tones. The absence of excessive embellishments allows the purity of the fabric to take centre stage. “Each sari is more than a garment; it is a testament to the skilled hands that craft it, the stories woven into its threads, and the timeless grace it brings to the wearer,” says Jaya Saha, the co- founder. The defining characteristic of the Amogh collection is its unparalleled craftsmanship. Woven using zari in the warp and cotton in the weft, the fabric is both luxurious and breathable, making each sari a perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Every piece is created with precision, ensuring that the drape enhances the natural beauty of the wearer.