Celebrating Dubai, Gaurav Gupta’s latest capsule collection is a tribute to the city!
Celebrated couturier Gaurav Gupta recently collaborated with Visit Dubai to unveil an exclusive Dubai-inspired capsule collection, celebrating the deep cultural and creative ties between India and the UAE. Merging Gaurav Gupta’s signature sculptural artistry with Dubai’s architectural grandeur and dynamic landscapes, this limited-edition collection reimagines the city’s unique blend of heritage and futurism. Each piece defines both brand Dubai and the Gaurav Gupta label. We caught up with the designer to find out more…
Tell us about the new collection?
Before we started working on this collection, we spent time in Dubai to experience the city beyond its surface. Walking through the historic alleys of Al Seef, exploring the desert dunes, venturing into the rugged landscapes of Hatta and even skydiving over the city offered a deeper perspective on its contrasts. Dubai exists in a constant dialogue between past and future, where tradition meets bold innovation. This collection reflects that interplay — sculptural silhouettes draw from its skyline, fluid drapes echo the movement of sand and water; and intricate embellishments weave in elements of heritage and craftsmanship. Each piece is designed to capture a different facet of Dubai’s evolving identity.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
The colour palette for this collection is drawn directly from Dubai’s landscapes and architectural elements. Metallic silver reflects the shimmering skyline and the water reflections along Dubai Creek. Pearlescent ivory pays homage to the region’s rich history of pearl diving. Golden sand echoes the vast, undulating dunes of the desert, while moondust beige captures the rugged beauty of Hatta’s mountainous terrain. Celestial crystal accents add a sense of movement and light, reminiscent of the way sunlight plays on Dubai’s modern structures and natural landscapes. Each shade has been chosen to embody the contrasts that define Dubai, where history and innovation exist side by side.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
The collection plays with both structure and movement. You’ll see sculptural gowns with dramatic cascades, metallic breastplate detailing paired with fluid silhouettes and wave-sculpted drapes that reference the contours of the desert. There are also body-contouring gowns with architectural embroidery and asymmetric forms that create a sense of motion and lightness.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Expect deeper explorations of futuristic draping, experimental textures and a continued play on sculptural couture. Each collection is an evolution, building on past learnings while discovering new ways to challenge convention.
Price on request. Available online.
