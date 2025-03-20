Celebrating Dubai, Gaurav Gupta’s latest capsule collection is a tribute to the city!

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

The colour palette for this collection is drawn directly from Dubai’s landscapes and architectural elements. Metallic silver reflects the shimmering skyline and the water reflections along Dubai Creek. Pearlescent ivory pays homage to the region’s rich history of pearl diving. Golden sand echoes the vast, undulating dunes of the desert, while moondust beige captures the rugged beauty of Hatta’s mountainous terrain. Celestial crystal accents add a sense of movement and light, reminiscent of the way sunlight plays on Dubai’s modern structures and natural landscapes. Each shade has been chosen to embody the contrasts that define Dubai, where history and innovation exist side by side.