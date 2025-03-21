Explore Naava’s eco-friendly Resonance & Raw Collection

Naava’s latest collection, Resonance & Raw, blends tactile experiences with modern aesthetics and pioneering fabric combinations. This collection is all about fusing dynamic silhouettes, geometric designs, and sustainable materials for a wardrobe that is as practical as it is stylish.
For Aishwarya Goswami, the founder and creative director of Naava, the title Resonance & Raw encapsulates the heart of the collection. “Resonance reflects the emotional connection through design, while Raw highlights the organic, unrefined materials,” she explains. The collection marries these concepts to create a visual language that is both futuristic and rooted in nature. The fabrics used in the pieces are sustainable, yet luxurious, presenting a fusion of the modern and the organic. Aishwarya draws inspiration from geometric lines and city landscapes, creating multidimensional silhouettes that represent a refined, forward-thinking approach to fashion.
The collection features handwoven fabrics that replicate angular and linear geometric elements, woven jute fabrics adding texture and depth, and dual-tone woven wool for a sharp, dynamic look. Additionally, peace silk (ERI Silk) is used for its fluidity and sculptural qualities, offering both warmth and luxury.
Button navy blue topAmong the standout fabrics, Aishwarya highlights peace silk as a key material. “Peace silk is remarkable because it adapts to body temperature, providing warmth in winter and coolness in summer,” she shares. One of the signature pieces featuring peace silk is the Peace Silk Textured Jacket, which combines structure and fluidity. Its sculptural silhouette, classic collar, and mother-of-pearl buttons make it both luxurious and versatile.
Another piece that captures the essence of the collection is the Woven Chic Chrome Coord Set. Crafted from woven jute fabric, it offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. The tube-style crop top with a flap collar and metal button front opening pairs seamlessly with the straight-fit pants that have an adjustable waistband. “The Woven Chic Chrome Coord Set embodies modern sophistication and functionality,” Aishwarya notes, highlighting the effortless style this set offers to the contemporary woman.
Designing with new textures and fabric combinations is never without its challenges, and Aishwarya recalls how the textures required careful balancing. “Woven jute, with its rigid texture, had to merge with softer fabrics like handwoven cotton,” she explains. To address this, Naava incorporated layered fabrics and structured elements like collars and pockets to enhance the silhouette, ensuring each fabric’s unique character contributed to the overall design without compromising ease.
Among the standout pieces in the collection, Aishwarya cites the Jute Reverie Midnight Vest as one of her favourites. “The vest is crafted from woven jute with hand-embroidered black crystal embellishments, blending rich texture with a sleek silhouette.” Another standout is the Reverie Jute Mocha Top & Skirt Set, which combines a perfect mocha colour with a structured cropped top and slit skirt, offering both drama and refinement.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin