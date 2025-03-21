Explore Naava’s eco-friendly Resonance & Raw Collection

Naava’s latest collection, Resonance & Raw, blends tactile experiences with modern aesthetics and pioneering fabric combinations. This collection is all about fusing dynamic silhouettes, geometric designs, and sustainable materials for a wardrobe that is as practical as it is stylish.

For Aishwarya Goswami, the founder and creative director of Naava, the title Resonance & Raw encapsulates the heart of the collection. “Resonance reflects the emotional connection through design, while Raw highlights the organic, unrefined materials,” she explains. The collection marries these concepts to create a visual language that is both futuristic and rooted in nature. The fabrics used in the pieces are sustainable, yet luxurious, presenting a fusion of the modern and the organic. Aishwarya draws inspiration from geometric lines and city landscapes, creating multidimensional silhouettes that represent a refined, forward-thinking approach to fashion.

The collection features handwoven fabrics that replicate angular and linear geometric elements, woven jute fabrics adding texture and depth, and dual-tone woven wool for a sharp, dynamic look. Additionally, peace silk (ERI Silk) is used for its fluidity and sculptural qualities, offering both warmth and luxury.