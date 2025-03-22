Designer Meghana Pradhan’s new edit Wildoria draws inspiration from the lush abundance of Western Ghats
If size-inclusive, gender-agnostic silhouettes with careful material usage is what you are looking out for, then designer Meghana Pradhan’s label, Ekamathra, will hold your attention. Its latest collection Wildoria explores the Nilgiris of India through a lens that respects nature’s inherent complexity, drawing from the abundant biodiversity and cultural resonance of the lush region in the Western Ghats. At the centre of this narrative is a blue-green-gold palette, echoing the gentle interplay of light and foliage as it shifts with the rising and setting sun. These colours form the foundation for bold prints that embrace personal expression over prescribed categories. “Instead of adhering to conventional gender distinctions, silhouettes consider the natural contours of the human body, leaving room for self-definition in the styling process. Each pattern, cut, and detail, works with body’s form rather than imposing traditional constraints, thereby cultivating versatility that honours a diverse range of identities and aesthetics,” says Meghana. Excerpts:
Wildoria explores the Nilgiris of India through a lens that respects nature’s inherent complexity
What’s ruling this summer season?
This summer, fashion is embracing bold nature-inspired prints, fluid silhouettes, and a touch of maximalism. Vibrant botanical motifs, earthy hues, and handcrafted details take centre stage, reflecting a deep connection to nature. Relaxed yet structured pieces offer effortless elegance, while sustainability remains key with organic fabrics and conscious craftsmanship. It’s all about statement-making styles that blend comfort, artistry, and individuality.
What are the party and casual wear wardrobe must-haves?
For party wear, timeless yet modern silhouettes take centre stage, such as flowing drapes, structured co-ords, and statement layering pieces crafted with rich textures and effortless elegance. For casual wear, whether it’s a well-structured tunic, an oversized shirt, or easy layering pieces, the focus is on comfort, individuality, and conscious craftsmanship.
What inspires you?
I’m inspired by the rich tapestry of Indian textiles, the transformative power of design, and the need for inclusivity in fashion. From experimenting with my mother’s old saris into new silhouettes in my late teens to my journey at Parsons, every step has shaped my vision, one where individuality, authenticity, and craftsmanship come together to create timeless, conscious fashion.
Tell us about the collections you are working on.
We’re gearing up to release our next collection this May-June. As a trans seasonal label, we move beyond seasonal constraints, focusing on storytelling and year-round wearability. Our upcoming collection will stay true to our ethos, featuring classic silhouettes, signature eclectic prints, and narratives that transcend time.
Who do you think is the best-dressed celebrity and why?
It is Michelle Obama. Her fashion choices have consistently reflected her commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and support for diverse designers. She seamlessly merged high-end fashion with affordable pieces, often incorporating items from brands like J.Crew and Target, making high fashion approachable to the general public. Her wardrobe frequently featured designs from emerging talents and designers of colour, such as Jason Wu, Isabel Toledo, and Tracy Reese, highlighting her dedication to promoting diversity in the fashion industry. This approach not only showcased her personal style but also conveyed a message of empowerment and representation.