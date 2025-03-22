Designer Meghana Pradhan’s new edit Wildoria draws inspiration from the lush abundance of Western Ghats

If size-inclusive, gender-agnostic silhouettes with careful material usage is what you are looking out for, then designer Meghana Pradhan’s label, Ekamathra, will hold your attention. Its latest collection Wildoria explores the Nilgiris of India through a lens that respects nature’s inherent complexity, drawing from the abundant biodiversity and cultural resonance of the lush region in the Western Ghats. At the centre of this narrative is a blue-green-gold palette, echoing the gentle interplay of light and foliage as it shifts with the rising and setting sun. These colours form the foundation for bold prints that embrace personal expression over prescribed categories. “Instead of adhering to conventional gender distinctions, silhouettes consider the natural contours of the human body, leaving room for self-definition in the styling process. Each pattern, cut, and detail, works with body’s form rather than imposing traditional constraints, thereby cultivating versatility that honours a diverse range of identities and aesthetics,” says Meghana. Excerpts:

