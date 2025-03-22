Lavanya Ahuja’s spring collection has silhouettes inspired by moonlit nights

A

This collection is our most glamorous festive edit yet, where statement blouses are hand embroidered with glittering crystals and sumptuous pearls, whilst shimmering drapes in luxe fabrics are finished with crystal and pearl edging, lending an air of opulence that perfectly captures the decadent atmosphere of a cocktail party. We also introduce a new statement blouse style in this collection, the ‘wave’ blouse, which is sure to soon become a brand signature for its versatility and flattering shape.