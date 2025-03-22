Lavanya Ahuja’s spring collection has silhouettes inspired by moonlit nights
Couturier Lavanya Ahuja’s Spring-festive’25 collection, Moonrise, is inspired by moonlit nights and intimate soirées. Replete with invigorated silhouettes in incandescent monochrome hues, the drapes in ‘moon-dusted’ georgettes, gleaming satins and feathery silk organza are adorned with frosted sequins and fluttering frills, perfectly capturing the magic of starlit skies. Lavanya takes us through the edit.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Moonrise is a love letter to an enchanted evening—inspired by the romance and celestial beauty of a moonlit night and the beguiling atmosphere of romantic dinner parties. Combining the spirit of romance with decadence, it is an invitation to let yourself give into the magic of the night, where everything feels intimate yet infinite.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This collection is our most glamorous festive edit yet, where statement blouses are hand embroidered with glittering crystals and sumptuous pearls, whilst shimmering drapes in luxe fabrics are finished with crystal and pearl edging, lending an air of opulence that perfectly captures the decadent atmosphere of a cocktail party. We also introduce a new statement blouse style in this collection, the ‘wave’ blouse, which is sure to soon become a brand signature for its versatility and flattering shape.
What can one expect in terms of trends this summer in occasion wear?
The trend of dopamine dressing continues this summer and encompasses feminine elements such as hearts and bows. Food-inspired designs are also finding their way into clothing with the rise of hosting becoming a new way of joyful creative expression.
What are the sustainable efforts included in this collection?
Creating mindful collections of limited looks that are then customised as per the customer help us to maintain a limited inventory and avoid ending up with dead stock. We also donate all surplus fabric and leftover trims to a small woman-led NGO in Delhi where it is used to create beautiful handmade products that help underprivileged women to earn a living and support their families.
What inspires you as a designer?
All things that evoke wonder and awe and feel larger than life; the magic of light and its power to evoke different moods, the way colours change throughout the day in response to the changing light; being able to tell mood-evoking stories.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
We are currently working on a summer edit made of resort pieces in bright, bold hues as well bringing the dopamine dressing energy to festive pieces—less demure, more fun.