Raj Rani is designed to capture the vibrant energy of a pre-wedding celebration

As far as the bridal fashion is concerned, pastel shades have become extremely popular, gracefully steering away from the deep, traditional hues of red, emerald green and others that once defined an authentic Indian wedding. today’s brides are embracing a softer, more ethereal palette — think delicate pastels, serene ivory, and muted tones that exude timeless elegance and tranquility. a pastel ensemble not only elevates the bride’s look with an air of sophistication but also lends a serene, dreamlike aura to the celebration.
Masumi Mewawalla’s latest collection, Raj Rani, beautifully encapsulates this enchanting pastel fantasy, redefining bridal grandeur with a whisper of modern romance. Masumi says, “Raj Rani, the summer festive 2025 edit, is designed to capture the vibrant energy of a pre-wedding celebration. it features a versatile range of brocade drape gowns, beaded palazzos with cowl tops, dramatic caped gowns, and weightless lehengas, each piece thoughtfully designed to balance glamour with comfort.”
In fact, according to her, a standout feature is the use of jacquard and brocade fabrics in womenswear — textures typically reserved for menswear — elevated with silver and gold zari block saris, hand-beaded embroidery, crystals, and foils print kurta. Masumi drew inspiration for raj rani from the vision of a pastel-hued pre-wedding celebration, where loved ones gather to revel in joy and togetherness. Her aim was to craft effortlessly stylish yet refined ensembles, not just for the bride and groom but also for wedding guests, ensuring elegance meets ease in every look.
The designer shares, “this launch was a significant milestone for us. this campaign shoot not only introduces our stunning bridal wear but also features our first-ever song cover, merging fashion with music along a hook line “Aahaha… raj rani, mai teri dilbar jaani, mai vari jao tere sadke, aaja ranjhana ghodi chadke….”
Actress Isha Talwar, along with models, brought Raj Rani summer’ 25 to life with a celebratory campaign shoot and grand launch. designed to make a bold statement, the collection positions itself as the ultimate choice for brides and attendees.
Masumi shares, “We’ve used rich fabrics like zari, tissue, metallics, brocade, and soft tulles to give the collection a light yet opulent feel.” Raj Rani, she says, introduces a fresh colour palette, from soft pastels like baby pink and butter yellow to bold shades like gold and black. “The soft pastels are perfect for weddings, subtle nudes ideal for intimate dinners or events, and rich dark hues suited for cock tails and sangeet nights,” Masumi explains. Intricate embellishments, hand beading in rose gold and white, jaal embroidery, 3D motif work, sequin embroidery, and custom-designed monograms add a personal touch to pieces.
This collection appeals to a wide range of tastes by offering pieces that can be styled in multiple ways to reflect the wearer’s personality and style.
Price starts at Rs 18,000. Available online.
