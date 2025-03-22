Raj Rani is designed to capture the vibrant energy of a pre-wedding celebration

As far as the bridal fashion is concerned, pastel shades have become extremely popular, gracefully steering away from the deep, traditional hues of red, emerald green and others that once defined an authentic Indian wedding. today’s brides are embracing a softer, more ethereal palette — think delicate pastels, serene ivory, and muted tones that exude timeless elegance and tranquility. a pastel ensemble not only elevates the bride’s look with an air of sophistication but also lends a serene, dreamlike aura to the celebration.

Masumi Mewawalla’s latest collection, Raj Rani, beautifully encapsulates this enchanting pastel fantasy, redefining bridal grandeur with a whisper of modern romance. Masumi says, “Raj Rani, the summer festive 2025 edit, is designed to capture the vibrant energy of a pre-wedding celebration. it features a versatile range of brocade drape gowns, beaded palazzos with cowl tops, dramatic caped gowns, and weightless lehengas, each piece thoughtfully designed to balance glamour with comfort.”

In fact, according to her, a standout feature is the use of jacquard and brocade fabrics in womenswear — textures typically reserved for menswear — elevated with silver and gold zari block saris, hand-beaded embroidery, crystals, and foils print kurta. Masumi drew inspiration for raj rani from the vision of a pastel-hued pre-wedding celebration, where loved ones gather to revel in joy and togetherness. Her aim was to craft effortlessly stylish yet refined ensembles, not just for the bride and groom but also for wedding guests, ensuring elegance meets ease in every look.