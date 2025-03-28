Ikshit Pande’s label QUOD is creating new narratives with its latest lines of designs

Ikshit Pande, an emerging name in the world of fashion, melds sustainability and fluidity with quirky and edgy silhouettes that can turn any casual or party outfit into a chic sartorial affair. For this summer season, Ikshit has embraced fresh expressions with a clothing collection that features two distinct lines instead of one: Toile and Social. “This is new for us as we have traditionally made very specific kinds of clothes. Toile represents the core of our brand’s identity. Toile is the DNA of brand QUOD, while Social is an active pursuit to embrace Indian crafts and textiles and reinterpret them for today and tomorrow,” explains Ikshit.