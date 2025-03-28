Ikshit Pande’s label QUOD is creating new narratives with its latest lines of designs
Ikshit Pande, an emerging name in the world of fashion, melds sustainability and fluidity with quirky and edgy silhouettes that can turn any casual or party outfit into a chic sartorial affair. For this summer season, Ikshit has embraced fresh expressions with a clothing collection that features two distinct lines instead of one: Toile and Social. “This is new for us as we have traditionally made very specific kinds of clothes. Toile represents the core of our brand’s identity. Toile is the DNA of brand QUOD, while Social is an active pursuit to embrace Indian crafts and textiles and reinterpret them for today and tomorrow,” explains Ikshit.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
For us, the idea is to continually push boundaries and move beyond our comfort zone. It’s about experimenting and exploring new creative avenues while staying rooted in what we believe in. The idea is to always do something that feels both classic yet fresh. We experiment and push the world’s dressing agenda forward, and that’s what every collection tries to contribute towards, whether it be in classic tailoring or now with heritage textiles.
What are the sustainable efforts included in this collection?
For the debut Social collection, we have worked with WomenWeave from Maheshwar on sourcing handspun and handwoven khadi, ensuring that every step—from textile making to the final touches—aligns with our commitment to sustainable craftsmanship that also feels contemporary and fashion-forward. The second line, Toile, celebrates sustainability through the use of patchwork and applique techniques, repurposing leftover textile scraps. This approach reflects the idea of upcycling waste and supporting environmental- friendly practices throughout our collections.
How do you treat textiles in your designs?
They are a powerful medium to elevate and enrich any design. For us, it’s about seeing the possibilities—whether through fusing, repurposing, or reimagining fabrics. Every textile helps tell a story, and we approach it with a spirit of experimentation, constantly exploring new ways to transform and re-create. For us, it’s as much about textile manipulation as it is about the textiles themselves.
What inspires you as a designer?
There’s inspiration in every corner—men, women, how they dress and style themselves, people on the streets, nature, architecture, and shapes in things and objects. But I do keep going back to nature. Perhaps because of being born and brought up in the foothills of the Himalayas, there is a recurring connection to nature and all of its forces.
What are the summer occasion wardrobe essentials?
Lightweight, relaxed button-down shirts. Flowy pyjama-style trousers. And a good maxi dress. Do not forget to add statement sunglasses, a super-large tote, and most importantly—SPF.
Who is the most fashionable celeb in your eyes?
This is ever-evolving (other than Tilda Swinton), but the most stylish people are those who dress for themselves, not for the trends. It’s been said by many—when a celebrity chooses authenticity over what’s latest, they are the most stylish of the lot.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
It’s all about exploring new directions with an effortlessly chic vibe while still maintaining the signature elements that make us QUOD. This year will be big on resort fashion and timeless jewellery for us.