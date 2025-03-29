Designer Vaishali Dahiya’s latest collection takes inspiration from the ocean and its myths
Designer Vaishali Dahiya’s label, Realm by Vaishali, unveils its latest edit, Aqua Aurora, a stunning range inspired by the ocean’s serenity and mythical mermaids. The collection features intricate patterns and embroideries mimicking fish scales and reefs.
The colour palette is drawn from coral reefs, with soft pastels and luminous ivory, complemented by iridescent and holographic accents that mimic sunlight on ocean waves. Striking silhouettes with deep backs, plunging necklines, and daring thigh-high slits take centre stage in luxe silk satin, cotton satin, satin lycra blends, and delicate netting.
Excerpts:
How different is this collection from the previous ones?
Unlike previous collections, this edit features more metallic and holographic effects, reflecting the fluidity and movement of the ocean. The incorporation of luxurious hand-sewn materials, like real mother-of-pearl and shells, adds a level of opulence and craftsmanship that sets it apart.
What are the party and occasion wardrobe must-haves?
A metallic or sequin dress, a timeless little black dress, and an asymmetrical or cut-out dress for a modern edge. A satin slip dress and a statement jumpsuit offer elegance and versatility. Pair embellished corset tops with high-waisted trousers or sequinned midi skirts for stylish separates. Layer with a tailored blazer or a faux fur jacket for added drama. Complete the look with strappy heels, metallic pumps, and statement ear rings. A sleek clutch and sheer gloves add a touch of sophistication, ensuring you’re ready for any glamorous event.
Who is the best-dressed celebrity when it comes to parties?
From a designer’s point of view, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the ultimate party style queen. She effortlessly rocks everything—from bold, high-fashion statements to sleek, sophisticated looks.
What collections are you working on?
I’m currently working on a collection that incorporates chainmail—a material with a rich history in high-end fashion. Originating as armour, chainmail has evolved into a luxurious and edgy fabric, often used in couture and statement pieces. This collection reimagines chainmail’s strong, structured aesthetic, using hand-sewn metal links to create fluid, sculptural designs. Inspired by the bold and fearless spirit of Versace’s iconic metalwork, the pieces are designed to exude power and sophistication, blending sharp metallic textures with modern, sensual silhouettes. Each garment is meticulously crafted, making every detail a testament to craftsmanship and innovation.