Designer Vaishali Dahiya’s latest collection takes inspiration from the ocean and its myths

Designer Vaishali Dahiya’s label, Realm by Vaishali, unveils its latest edit, Aqua Aurora, a stunning range inspired by the ocean’s serenity and mythical mermaids. The collection features intricate patterns and embroideries mimicking fish scales and reefs.

The colour palette is drawn from coral reefs, with soft pastels and luminous ivory, complemented by iridescent and holographic accents that mimic sunlight on ocean waves. Striking silhouettes with deep backs, plunging necklines, and daring thigh-high slits take centre stage in luxe silk satin, cotton satin, satin lycra blends, and delicate netting.

Excerpts: