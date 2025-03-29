These four artisanal design studios and ethnic labels are celebrating Ugadi with new sari collections

Ugadi, the festival of new beginnings, is a time of joy, renewal and prosperity in many South Indian households. The first day of the Hindu lunar calendar is marked not just with festive foods and traditions, but also with the beautiful practice of adorning oneself in new clothing. This year, several brands, based in the city, are launching brand new Ugadi collections, each owing to a unique theme interpreted by the brand and how they view the festival being celebrated with traditional weaves and craftsmanship, with a contemporary touch.
Bengaluru’s KaleNele continues its mission of reviving Karnataka’s rich handloom traditions with a stunning Ugadi collection inspired by the golden hues of nature. Their latest launch features handwoven pure mulberry silk saris, khann and ilkal fabrics and dupattas in shades reminiscent of mustard fields, mango blossoms and marigold flowers. The golden yellow tones reflect the festive essence of Ugadi, symbolising happiness and new beginnings. ₹2,200 onwards. At Indiranagar.
For those who treasure the nostalgia of vintage weaves, Nerige Story presents its Ugadi Sambhrama collection — a heartfelt tribute to the saris once lovingly draped by mothers and grandmothers. These pieces bring back the charm of yesteryear with intricate borders, soulful colour combinations and heritage patter ns. Each drape in this collection carries the warmth of familial love and the deep-rooted traditions that make festivals like Ugadi feel like home. ₹1,899 onwards. Available online.
For a more summer-friendly take on festive attire, Vayaka introduces a collection that balances comfort with cultural significance. Their pochampally ikkat cotton saris, featuring a mix of single and double ikkat handwoven in Telangana, are a testament to the intricate craftsmanship of the region. Additionally, their Summer Kota Collection, woven in Rajasthan and enhanced with delicate handwork at their studio, offers lightweight, breathable options for those seeking ele g ance without compromise. ₹3,500 onwards. At New Tippasandra.
Shobitam’s Ugadi Collection on the other hand, brings forth a grand celebration of heritage handlooms. With opulent benarasi silks, graceful chanderis and timeless kanjivarams in a festive palette of yellow, red and green, this collection is designed for the modern woman who cherishes tradition while embracing contemporary aesthetics. Each sari tells a story of artistry and cultural pride, making it a meaningful addition to any Ugadi celebration. ₹7,000 onwards. At Jayanagar