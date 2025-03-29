This jewellery label roll out Eid and Ugadi collections for the festivities

As march comes to a close, two of India’s biggest festivities — Eid-ul-Fitr and Ugadi — grace the calendar, each steeped in tradition, renewal and celebration. This year, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers honours both occasions with two distinctive collections — The Eid Edit and Sootra Collection, both tailored to its unique audience.
Rooted in heritage and faith, The Eid Edit is an opulent homage to Islamic artistry, reversible jewellery and symbolism. The star of the Nizami 1 Anna range is the reversible 22-carat yellow gold necklace — one side proudly bears the Hyderabadi 1 anna coins, a nod to the city’s regal past, while the reverse side showcases the intricate tughra (a calligraphic monogram of a sultan), accompanied by the coin’s denomination and year as per the Islamic calendar.
“Inspired by the grandeur of the Nizam, this fine jewellery collection showcases the iconic Hyderabadi one anna coin — a tribute to the region’s rich heritage. The coin bears the stylised calligraphy of the ruler’s name, alongside intricate patter ns adorned with precious gemstones. A timeless treasure from the 1869 Collection,” reveals Me gha Saig al Beri, design head, CKC.
The collection’s statement reversible choker and a reversible bracelet adorned with cubic zirconias, also mirror this royal Hyderabadi design. Completing the collection is a multi-finger ring, moulded into one bejewelled piece with cubic zirconia.
Minimalism meets modernity in Sootra, a collection that speaks to the woman who seeks quiet luxury with an urban edge. Crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, all the pieces are designed with clean lines, subtle abstract accents and an effortless charm that makes them endlessly wearable with traditional as well as modern wardrobes.
“An authentic Karnataka collection crafted with the charm of 5,000 hand-stitched geometric embroideries. Inspired by kasuti — an age-old art integral to bridal trousseaus — this featherweight yellow gold collection of earrings and pendants brings everyday elegance infused with festive motifs,” she shares
From geometric ear studs to floral-inspired bud studs, the collection offers versatile designs that transition effortlessly from structured office wear to breezy festive ensembles. But the standout earrings of this range have to be the interwoven and interlinked modern gold vallies, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and statement.
₹2,00,000 onwards for Eid edit. ₹20,000 onwards for Sootra collection.