This jewellery label roll out Eid and Ugadi collections for the festivities

Rooted in heritage and faith, The Eid Edit is an opulent homage to Islamic artistry, reversible jewellery and symbolism. The star of the Nizami 1 Anna range is the reversible 22-carat yellow gold necklace — one side proudly bears the Hyderabadi 1 anna coins, a nod to the city’s regal past, while the reverse side showcases the intricate tughra (a calligraphic monogram of a sultan), accompanied by the coin’s denomination and year as per the Islamic calendar.