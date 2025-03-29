Whispers of Zambia brings royalty to modern jewellery

Jewellery has long held the power to tell stories—each piece carries a legacy of beauty, meaning, and artistry. As luxury jewellery trends continue to evolve, one gemstone remains eternally captivating — the emerald. Renowned for its rich green hue and symbolism of power and wisdom, emeralds have graced the necks and wrists of royalty for centuries. Manaal Fine Jewellery’s latest collection, Whispers of Zambia, brings this timeless gemstone into the modern era with an exquisite fusion of heritage and contemporary artistry.

“Emeralds have always been prized for their lush green colour, revered as symbols of power, protection, and divine favour. With Whispers of Zambia, my goal was to reinterpret the legacy of these magnificent stones, making them relevant for today’s woman—strong, sophisticated, and effortlessly elegant,” shares Aadhya Aggarwal, founder and creative director of Manaal.

The inspiration behind the collection is deeply rooted in Indian royal heritage, where emeralds were prized by Maharajas and Mughal emperors alike. Iconic pieces such as the Hindu Necklace commissioned by Maharani Sita Devi and the Kapurthala Tiara designed by artier for Maharaja Jagjit Singh serve as testaments to emeralds’ connection with luxury and power. For Aadhya, Whispers of Zambia is more than a tribute to the past—it’s about making the allure of emeralds accessible to modern sensibilities.

“The moment an emerald graces your skin—whether in the form of a necklace or earrings—there is a sense of regality that cannot be denied. It’s this transformative power of emeralds that truly inspired me,” Aadhya explains.

In crafting the collection, Aadhya takes a deeply personal approach to selecting each gemstone. “Choosing an emerald is an intuitive process. When I hold the right stone, I can feel its energy, and I instinctively know what it is meant to become—whether it’s a bold necklace or delicate earrings,” says Aadhya.