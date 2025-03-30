Binni’s Ugadi jewellery set, crafted from brass, mirrors the festival’s flora and fauna

To Complement the grace and grandeur of this special occasion, jewellery brand Binni has introduced high-quality brass bijouterie with a beautiful oxidised finish, designed specifically for Ugadi and symbolising the new season.

Speaking about the symbolism, cofounder Shraddha Tripathi says, “The bird-inspired elements in the jewellery represent joy, freedom and nature’s renewal — echoing Ugadi’s spirit of rejuvenation. Just as birds herald the arrival of a new season, Ugadi marks a fresh start filled with positivity.”