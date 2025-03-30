Binni’s Ugadi jewellery set, crafted from brass, mirrors the festival’s flora and fauna

To Complement the grace and grandeur of this special occasion, jewellery brand Binni has introduced high-quality brass bijouterie with a beautiful oxidised finish, designed specifically for Ugadi and symbolising the new season.
Speaking about the symbolism, cofounder Shraddha Tripathi says, “The bird-inspired elements in the jewellery represent joy, freedom and nature’s renewal — echoing Ugadi’s spirit of rejuvenation. Just as birds herald the arrival of a new season, Ugadi marks a fresh start filled with positivity.”
The collection includes a matching nose ring (mukuthi/pullaku) with intricate detailing, a delicate bracelet, an intricately designed necklace and a pair of elegant earrings — all featuring a bird motif with colourful enamel accents and fine craftsmanship.
“Silver holds great significance in Indian culture, symbolising purity and protection. The delicate embellishments and vibrant enamel work in green, yellow and red echo the festive colours of Ugadi, reminiscent of mango leaves, neem flowers and festive decorations,” she explains