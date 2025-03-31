This collection embodies transformation, elegance, and the beauty of self-growth

Just as flowers blossom into their most radiant forms, embracing change and growth, fashion too is a journey of transformation. It is an ever-evolving canvas where tradition meets innovation, and heritage intertwines with modern aesthetics. “My approach is rooted in celebrating local craftsmanship, reimagining classic fabrics with experimental textures, intricate detailing, and handcrafted embellishments,” says Geethika Kanumilli, the founder and designer of her eponymous label. Her designs speak to women who are bold, graceful, and unafraid to embrace their individuality. Every outfit tells a story of empowerment and elegance, allowing the wearer to feel confident, radiant, and truly one of a kind.

The brand’s latest collection, In Full Bloom, is a celebration of self-growth and transformation. Inspired by nature’s resilience and the journey of every woman who finds strength through challenges, the collection encapsulates joy, vibrance, and a deep connection to tradition with a modern twist. Florals take center stage, symbolising new beginnings and femininity. Intricate botanical embroideries, blooming appliqués, and celestial motifs grace the designs, representing dreams and limitless aspirations. “Each piece reflects a delicate balance between softness and strength, much like a flower blossoming at its most radiant phase,” explains Geethika.