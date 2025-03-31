This collection embodies transformation, elegance, and the beauty of self-growth

Just as flowers blossom into their most radiant forms, embracing change and growth, fashion too is a journey of transformation. It is an ever-evolving canvas where tradition meets innovation, and heritage intertwines with modern aesthetics. “My approach is rooted in celebrating local craftsmanship, reimagining classic fabrics with experimental textures, intricate detailing, and handcrafted embellishments,” says Geethika Kanumilli, the founder and designer of her eponymous label. Her designs speak to women who are bold, graceful, and unafraid to embrace their individuality. Every outfit tells a story of empowerment and elegance, allowing the wearer to feel confident, radiant, and truly one of a kind.
The brand’s latest collection, In Full Bloom, is a celebration of self-growth and transformation. Inspired by nature’s resilience and the journey of every woman who finds strength through challenges, the collection encapsulates joy, vibrance, and a deep connection to tradition with a modern twist. Florals take center stage, symbolising new beginnings and femininity. Intricate botanical embroideries, blooming appliqués, and celestial motifs grace the designs, representing dreams and limitless aspirations. “Each piece reflects a delicate balance between softness and strength, much like a flower blossoming at its most radiant phase,” explains Geethika.
The collection plays with a luxurious mix of silks, organza, and handwoven textiles, striking the perfect harmony between fluidity and structure. A carefully curated colour palette transitions from delicate pastels to rich jewel tones, capturing the essence of spring’s freshness and summer’s vibrance. The detailing is nothing short of exquisite — 3D floral embellishments, intricate hand embroidery, and sculpted drapes lend a dramatic yet refined appeal to each piece. These handcrafted elements create a sense of depth and texture, bringing a multi-dimensional charm to the designs.
Beyond the glamour of the final product lies an intricate creative process. This collection was deeply personal for Geethika, crafted during a period of self-reflection and growth. “I worked closely with artisans to revive age-old embroidery techniques, experiment with layering, and introduce new textures. There was a hand-embroidered floral lehenga that took over 200 hours to complete, a true testament to patience and skill,” she shares.
In Full Bloom offers a variety of silhouettes, including statement lehengas , modern saris, corsets, and draped skirts — each designed to suit grand celebrations. Whether for a wedding, cocktail party, or festive gathering, these pieces are both versatile and extravagant. Among the standout pieces in the collection are the bridal lehengas, which redefine opulence with their intricate embroidery and meticulous attention to detail. Additionally, the prints in this collection are fresh, playful, and full of life, setting them apart from previous works.
In Full Bloom is an ode to the modern woman. Whether you’re a bride-to-be, guest at a wedding, or someone who simply loves to celebrate fashion with a touch of heritage, this collection promises to leave you mesmerised.
Price starts at ₹30,000.
Available online.