This collection is all about effortless elegance, slow living, and breathable comfort

Who doesn’t love weekends? Sundays are a gentle pause, a day to unwind, recharge, and indulge in the little joys that make the heart happy. Amid the relentless pace of life, meetings, running errands, and endless to-dos, we all crave a moment of stillness. Some long for quiet, slow weekends filled with self-care and solitude, while others embrace adventure, setting on travels or spending time with loved ones. Whether it’s a leisurely homecooked meal, heartfelt conversations, or immersing in a beloved pastime, Sundays are for fun. Similarly, NOIB’s latest collection, Easy Like Sunday Morning is a celebration of effortless elegance.
The designer Surabhi Vaidya shares, “Easy Like Sunday Morning, marks our fifth drop since launch and was designed with the intention of slowing down after two fast-paced years of building our brand.” Every element of the collection echoes this philosophy including soft pastels, prints that tell stories which celebrate slow living, 9 effortless silhouettes, and breathable fabrics that exude comfort. “While embracing a more relaxed approach, the collection stays true to the signature design language we’ve cultivated in our previous collections,” she adds.
NOIB (No In Between) was founded by Surabhi and her husband, the creative head of the brand, Rahul Mishra, with a vision to blend global design sensibilities with Indian craftsmanship. Born from a post-pandemic shift in lifestyle, the brand caters to modern India’s g rowing demand for high-quality, designfocused fashion. With a commitment to bold, eclectic prints, storytelling through design, and sustainability, the brand crafts contemporary pieces that resonate with the modern Indian woman. Each collection weaves a cohesive narrative, using striking prints and intricate embroidery, while natural fabrics and eco-conscious practices ensure a balance between style and sustainability.
Easy Like Sunday Morning is crafted primarily from linen and cotton, ensuring breathability and comfort for the summer months. The colour palette remains rooted in soft pastels, reinforcing the collection’s light, airy feel. Surabhi tells us, “This season, we’ve also introduced a strong selection of delicate white embroidered styles. While 85 per cent of the collection features neutral tones, we’ve incorporated different styles in black to offer versatility, allowing pieces to seamlessly transition from day to night.” Some elements like adjustable straps with handmade tassels for a customisable fit, embroidered collars and cuffs on all printed shirts, handmade crochet belts accompanying dresses, and intricate hand-embroidered accents make the pieces stand out.
The collection includes shirts, skirts, shorts, dresses, co-ord sets, cover-ups, and swimwear, offering designs for almost every occasion.
Price starts at Rs 5,850.
Available online.