This collection is all about effortless elegance, slow living, and breathable comfort

Who doesn’t love weekends? Sundays are a gentle pause, a day to unwind, recharge, and indulge in the little joys that make the heart happy. Amid the relentless pace of life, meetings, running errands, and endless to-dos, we all crave a moment of stillness. Some long for quiet, slow weekends filled with self-care and solitude, while others embrace adventure, setting on travels or spending time with loved ones. Whether it’s a leisurely homecooked meal, heartfelt conversations, or immersing in a beloved pastime, Sundays are for fun. Similarly, NOIB’s latest collection, Easy Like Sunday Morning is a celebration of effortless elegance.

The designer Surabhi Vaidya shares, “Easy Like Sunday Morning, marks our fifth drop since launch and was designed with the intention of slowing down after two fast-paced years of building our brand.” Every element of the collection echoes this philosophy including soft pastels, prints that tell stories which celebrate slow living, 9 effortless silhouettes, and breathable fabrics that exude comfort. “While embracing a more relaxed approach, the collection stays true to the signature design language we’ve cultivated in our previous collections,” she adds.