Resonance Volume 2 is inspired by the concept of nature reclaiming the abandoned urban spaces

What sets the brand apart is its ability to strike a delicate balance between ethereal, handcrafted techniques and contemporary, functional silhouettes. Each piece is infused with an element of surprise, layered textures, tactile finishes, and thoughtful details that invite touch and spark curiosity. Mishru’s signature surfaces and surreal embellishments evoke a sense of lightness, fluidity, and an unmistakable spirit of playfulness and ease.

Swapna tells us, “For Resonance Volume 2, we’ve chosen gossamerlike fabrics such as organza, tulle, and translucent layers to evoke lightness and grace. The colour palette explores deep sapphires and rubies, soft beiges, and earthy blacks, often through tonal and ombré techniques that add depth and fluidity.” At the heart of this collection lies intricate embroidery, featuring a rich blend of aari work, French knots, satin stitches, and bugle beads. The artistry is further elevated with both zardozi and handcrafted 3D elements adorned with pearls and crystals, adding depth, texture, and a touch of opulence to every piece.