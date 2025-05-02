Resonance Volume 2 is inspired by the concept of nature reclaiming the abandoned urban spaces

The wilderness never ceases to enchant, from whispered winds scattering seeds to rain-kissed roots blooming in abandoned nooks. Even in crumbling walls and forgotten alleys, life quietly stirs, weaving beauty into decay. Channelling this delicate process between the wild and the worn out, Hyderabad-based label Mishru presents Resonance Volume 2, a continuation of its signature story where nature’s soft rebellion is stitched into every thread, celebrating how green dreams bloom amidst the grey. Interestingly, it’s an evocative extension of her earlier collection under the same name, Resonance.
Founder and designer of Mishru, Swapna Anumolu says, “Resonance Volume 2 is inspired by the concept of nature reclaiming abandoned urban spaces. It’s about the quiet power of transformation, how foliage can overtake rigid grids and breathe life into lifeless architecture.” This theme, according to the designer, is interpreted through a rich narrative of embroidery, colours, and textures. “Every detail, from 3D floral elements to tonal ombrés, reflects the tension and harmony between nature and structure,” she adds.
What sets the brand apart is its ability to strike a delicate balance between ethereal, handcrafted techniques and contemporary, functional silhouettes. Each piece is infused with an element of surprise, layered textures, tactile finishes, and thoughtful details that invite touch and spark curiosity. Mishru’s signature surfaces and surreal embellishments evoke a sense of lightness, fluidity, and an unmistakable spirit of playfulness and ease.
Swapna tells us, “For Resonance Volume 2, we’ve chosen gossamerlike fabrics such as organza, tulle, and translucent layers to evoke lightness and grace. The colour palette explores deep sapphires and rubies, soft beiges, and earthy blacks, often through tonal and ombré techniques that add depth and fluidity.” At the heart of this collection lies intricate embroidery, featuring a rich blend of aari work, French knots, satin stitches, and bugle beads. The artistry is further elevated with both zardozi and handcrafted 3D elements adorned with pearls and crystals, adding depth, texture, and a touch of opulence to every piece.
The collection presents a versatile array of styles from corsetlayered cocktail dresses and structured pantsuits to saris with reimagined proportions and playful jumpsuits. Designed to suit a wide range of personalities, each silhouette speaks to modern elegance with a hint of whimsy. “Since it’s a festive collection, we’ve captured the celebratory mood through opulent detailing, fluid fabrics, and vibrant yet romantic colours. It’s for women who want to look elegant but also feel light, joyful, and at ease,” says Swapna. Resonance Volume 2 is thoughtfully crafted for a spectrum of celebrations, be it weddings, festive soirées, evening affairs, or even more intimate gatherings where a touch of sparkle and sophistication feels just right. With pieces that can be effortlessly styled up or down, the collection embraces the spirit of versatility and celebration.
Prices start at Rs 45,000.
Available online.
