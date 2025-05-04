The Label JENN’s empowering Spring-Summer 2025 collection marries natural elements with bold, sculptural design

Jewellery has always been that final touch, the perfect punctuation mark that completes an outfit. But what if that touch could do more than just add sparkle? What if it could embody strength, grace, and resilience? That’s the ethos behind The Label JENN — a brand founded by Jinita Sheth, a woman who, much like her designs, is all about making bold statements with elegance.
A celebration of timeless power and feminine grace
As she puts it, “Jewellery for women is not just about adornment; it’s about expression, power, and embracing the journey.” The brand’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection, Flow & Fury, is the perfect embodiment of this philosophy, a collection that marries natural elements with bold, sculptural design, creating wearable art that speaks volumes.
“Each piece tells a story,” Jinita explains, and the story of the River Goddess Collection is one of timeless power. Inspired by the unstoppable flow of rivers and the unyielding spirit of rising women, these designs reflect the duality of femininity—graceful yet powerful, fluid yet formidable. “Just like the river, women flow through life’s obstacles with strength, grace, and unbreakable spirit. Wear these jewels as armor. They remind you that your power is limitless and your story ever-evolving.” The pieces are not just jewellery; they are symbols of the modern woman’s journey — a constant ebb and flow between the quiet moments of self-reflection and the loud, roaring triumphs.
And it’s not just about the symbolism; the design itself is an art form. Take the Orbit Ear Cuff, for instance. With its circular, flowing silhouette, it is inspired by the perpetual motion of celestial bodies. Jinita describes it as a piece that “reflects a woman’s unwavering center, her inner strength, wisdom, and intuition.” This piece, which wraps around the ear without piercing, embodies the idea of a woman’s ability to move with grace through life’s constant cycles. It's a tribute to those who remain grounded yet adaptive, unshaken by the chaos that surrounds them. Then there’s the Sculpted Gold Hand Cuff, which Jinita calls “a statement of endurance and adaptability.” Bold, organic curves reminiscent of river rocks shaped by time and current, this cuff honors women who transform with every challenge they face, much like the rocks smoothed by the river.
“I want these pieces to speak to you on a deeper level,” Jinita says. “I want you to feel the raw energy and transformative power you represent when you wear them. It’s not just about looking good; it’s about feeling empowered.” The collection itself carries bold imagery — raging river, echo of a storm, shifting sands — all metaphors for life’s challenges and the strength to overcome them.
When it comes to the balance between boldness and wearability, Jinita says, “It’s about understanding the woman who’ll wear it. She wants to feel empowered, noticed, but also comfortable and herself.” That’s why every piece, from the sculptural Orbit Ear Cuff to the dynamic Sculpted Cuff, is crafted with precision, ensuring that while they make a statement, they also fit seamlessly into everyday life. Gold, the dominant color in the collection, reflects “the strength and inner light every woman carries within her,” says Jinita. And it’s not just about aesthetics — it’s about creating pieces that move with the wearer, “so the jewellery becomes an extension of her confidence.”
The materials used in this collection are as luminous as the women who wear them. Crafted from gold-plated brass, each piece is durable and radiates a lasting shine. The designs are inspired by nature’s most powerful elements — raging rivers, echoes of storms, and shifting sands. Jinita explains, “The flowing, sculptural lines and bold curves are a reminder of water’s movement or the dramatic silhouette of a gladiator’s armor.”
Whether you’re looking for something sleek and minimalistic or bold and sculptural, The Label JENN’s SS25 collection offers jewellery that is as much about self-expression as it is about art — wearable, empowering, and unforgettable.
Prices start from INR 1,000. Available online.
