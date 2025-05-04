The Label JENN’s empowering Spring-Summer 2025 collection marries natural elements with bold, sculptural design

Jewellery has always been that final touch, the perfect punctuation mark that completes an outfit. But what if that touch could do more than just add sparkle? What if it could embody strength, grace, and resilience? That’s the ethos behind The Label JENN — a brand founded by Jinita Sheth, a woman who, much like her designs, is all about making bold statements with elegance.

A celebration of timeless power and feminine grace

As she puts it, “Jewellery for women is not just about adornment; it’s about expression, power, and embracing the journey.” The brand’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection, Flow & Fury, is the perfect embodiment of this philosophy, a collection that marries natural elements with bold, sculptural design, creating wearable art that speaks volumes.