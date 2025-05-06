This new drop is like a gentle pause, where time slows down and beauty lingers

In a world that spins faster each day, where we’re constantly chasing deadlines, ticking off to-do lists, and sprinting through routines, we often forget to pause. Somewhere between the hustle and the noise, life’s softest, most meaningful moments get overlooked. And perhaps it’s not entirely our fault, maybe it’s just the rhythm of the world we’ve inherited, one that rewards speed over stillness. Surmaye’s new collection, With Love, Always is a soulful invitation to slow down.
The founder and designer Swati Singhal says, “With Love, Always is a conscious pause — a doorway into a universe where time stretches, where beauty unfolds in the finest of details, and where every creation is touched by love.” According to her, the edit embodies a new modernity — one that moves in harmony with nature’s quiet rhythm, celebrating life’s simplest, most heartfelt pleasures. Explaining further, she mentions, “The warmth of sunlit mornings, the slow unfurling of petals, hands gently tending to a garden in bloom, flour-dusted fingertips folding love into every turn of the batter — this collection is a tribute to these unhurried moments, where presence becomes poetry.”
With Love, Always is thoughtfully curated using handwoven silks like mulber ry, org anza mulber ry, and satin mulberry, alongside handwoven cotton and a distinctive fine silk khadi co-developed with local weavers. Swati shares, “The colour palette, drawn from nature’s quiet poetry, flows from soft pastels like powder pink and seafoam to earthy tones like clay and beige, accented with vibrant pops of berry pink and teal.”
Some of the signature design elements include innovative weaving techniques like silk jamdani and silk khadi, intricate embroideries (floral cutwork, lace-like patterns, bead details), hand-painted floral prints inspired by wild meadows, and silhouettes that blend Indian and Western sensibilities with delicate touches like micro-pleats and gathers.
Swati says, “We believe in making garments that are minimalistic yet have the right amount of colour, design spark, and fine detailing in them.” This collection too has pieces that would appeal to the contemporary tastes. Perfect for summer, the collection blends breezy everyday wear with festive elegance, and there are garments ideal for brunches, weddings, and special occasions. “We invite women to wear each piece as a reflection of the care that shaped it, and a reminder to cherish themselves, to move at their own rhythm, and to pour love into every detail of their life,” adds Swati.
Prices start at Rs 11,000.
Available online.