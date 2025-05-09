Roseroom by Isha Jajodia’s latest collection has age-inclusive occasion wear options for women

Couturier Isha Jajodia’s label Roseroom’s latest couture collection, Lumiere et Lace, is a delicate yet powerful tribute to quiet feminine strength. For this collection, Isha combines the classic beauty of lace with the weightlessness of translucent textiles to come up with a mix of sculpted corsets, cape sets, three-piece ensembles, and modern lehengas. The label’s signature handembellished and flowy drapes are there, albeit in sharper, more structured forms. Silk thread work, pearl embellishments, and lace appliqués offer depth, while soft tie-dye and layered designs provide a new feeling of movement. Isha takes us through the same.

Isha Jaojdia's new collection has classy summer outfits in lace