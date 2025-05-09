Roseroom by Isha Jajodia’s latest collection has age-inclusive occasion wear options for women
Couturier Isha Jajodia’s label Roseroom’s latest couture collection, Lumiere et Lace, is a delicate yet powerful tribute to quiet feminine strength. For this collection, Isha combines the classic beauty of lace with the weightlessness of translucent textiles to come up with a mix of sculpted corsets, cape sets, three-piece ensembles, and modern lehengas. The label’s signature handembellished and flowy drapes are there, albeit in sharper, more structured forms. Silk thread work, pearl embellishments, and lace appliqués offer depth, while soft tie-dye and layered designs provide a new feeling of movement. Isha takes us through the same.
Isha Jaojdia's new collection has classy summer outfits in lace
What was the thought behind the collection?
We wanted to explore the balance between contrasting and contradictory elements. The idea was to create something that feels light and ethereal, but also structured. This collection celebrates dualities by merging the romance of drapes with the precision of structure, the softness of lace with the firmness of tailoring.
How different is it from your previous collections?
It feels younger and more refined and we targeted a broader audience of women right from their 20s to their 50s. This collection is not just focused on the bride, but also on everyone who is part of her celebration—from her sisters, friends, and family.
What’s trending this year in the festive and party scene?
This year, fusion wear is about versatility and ease. There is a lot of interplay with sheer fabrics, cape overlays, and separates like tweed jacket-cape sets, draped skirts, and easy blouses. Co-ord sets with subtle embellishments are also big, offering pieces that are effortless to pair and re-style.
What are the wardrobe must-haves for this summer?
A lace pantsuit, fluid fabrics, and lightweight overlays like capes.
How do you incorporate sustainability into your work?
We work closely with artisans, use slower techniques, and avoid mass production. Each piece is designed to last and is of high quality. We reuse our scraps into embroidery swatches or smaller accents, and beyond materials, it’s also about maintaining a mindful making culture.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We are currently working on several things, with the major focus being the upcoming India Couture Week (ICW) collection, which reflects a refined evolution of Roseroom’s signature language and aesthetic, emphasising artisanal detailing, delicate layering, and structured silhouettes. We are also preparing to launch our Roseroom pret capsule collection, featuring a festive jackets party edit.