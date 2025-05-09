Umiekko reflects the fluidity, beauty, and mystique of the ocean

If no one else, water lovers will surely agree — there’s something profoundly magical about sitting by the sea, watching waves kiss the shore as the sun gently dips into the horizon. In that golden hush, where silence hums with serenity and the world seems to pause, one can feel an ethereal calm seep into the soul. It’s in these tender, unguarded moments that we humans truly sense our innate bond with the sea — mysterious, ancient, and deeply healing. Tapping into this very essence of oceanic wonder is Supria Munjal’s latest collection, Umiekko, an invitation for fashion lovers.

The name Umiekko means ‘sea’ in Japanese

Explaining further, Supria says, “The name Umiekko means ‘sea’ in Japanese and it evokes the sea’s vibrations echoing human emotions.” This edit, as she mentions, captures the enchanting echoes of the sea, symbolising the connection between nature, culture, and the subconscious. “Through handcrafted waves, pastel hues, and coral-inspired details, the collection reflects the fluidity, beauty, and mystique of the ocean, embodying freedom and emotional depth, ” adds Supria.