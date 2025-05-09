Umiekko reflects the fluidity, beauty, and mystique of the ocean

If no one else, water lovers will surely agree — there’s something profoundly magical about sitting by the sea, watching waves kiss the shore as the sun gently dips into the horizon. In that golden hush, where silence hums with serenity and the world seems to pause, one can feel an ethereal calm seep into the soul. It’s in these tender, unguarded moments that we humans truly sense our innate bond with the sea — mysterious, ancient, and deeply healing. Tapping into this very essence of oceanic wonder is Supria Munjal’s latest collection, Umiekko, an invitation for fashion lovers.
Explaining further, Supria says, “The name Umiekko means ‘sea’ in Japanese and it evokes the sea’s vibrations echoing human emotions.” This edit, as she mentions, captures the enchanting echoes of the sea, symbolising the connection between nature, culture, and the subconscious. “Through handcrafted waves, pastel hues, and coral-inspired details, the collection reflects the fluidity, beauty, and mystique of the ocean, embodying freedom and emotional depth, ” adds Supria.
For Umiekko, the designer opted for organza, tulle, silk satin, Chantilly lace, and textured satin.” The drop comes alive through a vivid interplay of soft yet spirited hues. “You’ll spot silhouettes in pastel peach, serene blue, lime, yellow, granite green, and off-white,” Supria adds, painting a dreamy colour story that mirrors the tranquillity of the sea.
What sets Umiekko apart are its distinctive design elements — signature concentric cording, fluid organza accents, and a one-of-a-kind dyeing technique that breathes life into each piece with artistry and innovation.
Umiekko includes a variety of styles, from asymmetric sheath designs to A-line mermaid gowns, along with fit-and-flare silhouettes, tailored column skirts, and flowing drapes.
Supria shares, “Designed for summer destination weddings, these lightweight ensembles in soft hues, crafted from organza and tulle, blend comfort with sophistication. Accented with wavy textures and lace, each gown promises elegance in every setting.” These airy creations are ideal for brides, bridesmaids, and guests alike, whether it’s a bridal shower, cocktail evening, red carpet event, fashion week, or cultural gala. Each ensemble is thoughtfully designed to radiate sophistication, and confidence, and celebrate the unique spirit of every woman.
Prices start Rs 59,000.
Available online.
