Designer Jayati Goenka’s spring-summer edit has the label’s signature prints and imperfect stripes
Designer Jayati Goenka’s new collection Shima Tama features hand block-printed chanderis with their signature hana and diamond prints paired with imperfect stripes. The outfits, in lustrous and skin-friendly fabrics, have raw, mottled print patterns in vivid yet soothing colours. Jayati takes us through the prime notes of the collection.
Jayati Goenka’s Shima Tama reimagines summer staples
What’s the core idea behind Shima Tama?
In Japanese, shima means stripes and tama refers to circular forms like jewels or droplets. Shima Tama celebrates our signature imperfect stripes and the ellipse motif, hana, hand-block-printed using mud. This Spring ’25, circles and lines aren’t just print motifs—they influence our techniques, silhouettes, and colour stories.
How is Shima Tama different from your past collections?
There are new hues like lilac, tangy coral, and heena green alongside our signature soothing blue. All dyes are natural, azo-free, and hand-block-printed in small batches in Bagru. We’ve added new, breathable silhouettes, including sleeveless summer dresses designed for comfort and movement, while continuing our soft, modest staples.
How has your label evolved over time?
It’s been a journey of growth and learning. We began with a small online capsule on an online retail platform, and now, we have international stockists in Japan, UAE, and China, along with presence in reputed Indian platforms. A major milestone was showcasing our work at Lakme Fashion Week in 2020 under the Sustainability category.
What inspires you?
The simplicity and imperfect beauty of nature have always inspired our work. I’m also deeply drawn to the contradictions and imperfections in human behaviour. They influence my perspective and design language.
What is your approach to sustainability?
Initially, we focused on using eco-conscious materials— fabrics and processes that are biodegradable and nature-friendly. Over time, our thinking evolved. We now design with the consumer’s lifestyle in mind. There are lean, soft finishes for repeated wear, versatile pieces with adjustable sizing, and a long-lasting wardrobe that supports changing bodies and evolving needs.
What are the must-haves for casual summer fusion wear?
A versatile summer overlay—it can be styled multiple ways and will instantly elevate any look.
What’s next from your label?
We’ re currently working on a festive edit called Shima Tama 2.0, which is a continuation of our story with celebratory silhouettes and enhanced details for the festive season.