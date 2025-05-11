Shahin Mannan’s latest, Rua, is inspired by moments that often go unnoticed

Tell us about the new collection. What was it inspired by?

Rua is really close to my heart. It was inspired by the quiet, everyday moments that often go unnoticed, a shadow on the wall in the afternoon, a flower tucked between the pages of a book, the kind of calm that lingers. I wanted to create something that felt intimate, almost like a soft whisper, but still carried a strong sense of self and purpose. It’s about dressing with intention and celebrating stillness.