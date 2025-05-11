Shahin Mannan’s latest, Rua, is inspired by moments that often go unnoticed

In the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary Indian fashion, Shahin Mannan has carved out a distinctive niche — where audacity meets artistry and narrative is stitched into every seam. Founded in 2014 and debuting its first collection a year later in New Delhi, the eponymous label emerged not from a fleeting impulse, but from a foundation of rigorous training and seasoned expertise. Shahin, an alumna of the Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Mohali, honed her craft in knitwear design, graduating with a postgraduate degree that would later inform her singular approach to textiles and structure. Popular with several celebrities, both international and within the country including Tan France, Yami Gautam, Babil Khan, Neha Dhupia, Tillotama Shome, Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone to just name a few; their last collection Orya drew inspiration from the timeless art of storytelling blending whimsical narratives with contemporary design aesthetics. We catch up with Shahin Mannan, founder & creative director, just after the release of the label’s latest edit, Rua, to talk shop and more…
Tell us about the new collection. What was it inspired by?
Rua is really close to my heart. It was inspired by the quiet, everyday moments that often go unnoticed, a shadow on the wall in the afternoon, a flower tucked between the pages of a book, the kind of calm that lingers. I wanted to create something that felt intimate, almost like a soft whisper, but still carried a strong sense of self and purpose. It’s about dressing with intention and celebrating stillness.
How different is this collection from your previous edits?
Rua is definitely more introspective. In the past, I’ve explored bolder narratives, stronger contrasts but this time, I wanted to explore restraint. It’s softer, quieter and more fluid. The silhouettes are relaxed, the details are finer and the whole collection feels like a breath, a pause. It’s a very personal shift toward subtlety and ease.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes, the embroidery work is incredibly meaningful. Each motif is inspired by little everyday things: pressed flowers, shifting light, a moment remembered. There’s something nostalgic and emotional in them. Every stitch was designed to tell a story, not in a loud way, but with a kind of quiet depth. That’s what makes this collection so personal.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
Fabrics are such an important part of how a garment feels. For Rua, we’ve used denim, cotton silks, double crêpe, Japanese crêpe, poplin and chambray. Each of them has a unique texture and movement. They’re breathable, tactile and designed to move with the body. The idea was to make the clothes feel lived-in from the very first wear.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
You’ll see relaxed shirt dresses; soft, structured blazers; wide-leg trousers; flowy midi dresses; boxy tops with fine embroidery; tunics with tailored accents; and matching sets that are polished but easy. Everything is designed to feel effortless but still refined. The clothes are meant to become part of your rhythm, something you reach for instinctively.
