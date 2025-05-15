Designer Ikshit Pande puts together three exclusive summer looks from his label QUOD’s debut resort wear collection, Endless Summer

With everyone adopting greener, cleaner, and more sustainable ways of life, responsible and conscious fashion has been steadily gaining momentum across generations for quite some time now. The slowly but sturdily rising tribe of young dressers now not only likes to buy smart and multiwear options but also loves to trace their product’s make. As the gruelling summer season kicks in, we explore the lightweight fabrics that turn your everyday looks into something out of the ordinary. Fashion designer Ikshit Pande, whose label QUOD is known for its eccentric and quirky silhouettes, joins us to construct a mood board of three summery looks that take inspiration from nature. Delhi-based stylist Gursha Bedi enriches the whole affair with her well-curated inputs captured brilliantly by Anjali Sharma, who is also the creative director for the shoot. Ikshit has caringly put together all the looks to transport the viewers somewhere amidst the lush greens with a gurgling stream of cool water, where the fragrances of summer blossoms are sure to soothe tired minds. The designer takes us through the looks from his first-ever resort collection, Endless Summer.

Ikshit Pande’s ‘Endless Summer’ collection channels conscious cool