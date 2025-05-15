Designer Ikshit Pande puts together three exclusive summer looks from his label QUOD’s debut resort wear collection, Endless Summer
With everyone adopting greener, cleaner, and more sustainable ways of life, responsible and conscious fashion has been steadily gaining momentum across generations for quite some time now. The slowly but sturdily rising tribe of young dressers now not only likes to buy smart and multiwear options but also loves to trace their product’s make. As the gruelling summer season kicks in, we explore the lightweight fabrics that turn your everyday looks into something out of the ordinary. Fashion designer Ikshit Pande, whose label QUOD is known for its eccentric and quirky silhouettes, joins us to construct a mood board of three summery looks that take inspiration from nature. Delhi-based stylist Gursha Bedi enriches the whole affair with her well-curated inputs captured brilliantly by Anjali Sharma, who is also the creative director for the shoot. Ikshit has caringly put together all the looks to transport the viewers somewhere amidst the lush greens with a gurgling stream of cool water, where the fragrances of summer blossoms are sure to soothe tired minds. The designer takes us through the looks from his first-ever resort collection, Endless Summer.
Ikshit Pande’s ‘Endless Summer’ collection channels conscious cool
Tell us about the mood board for this fun summer shoot.
We weren’t chasing a 'look' — it was more of a feel- ing. Long, slow days. Salt in your hair. The kind of mood where you never want to leave the water. There were white lotus vibes, frozen margaritas, stripes and chevrons, and washed-out pastels thrown in. Of course, we kept it very QUOD — clean shapes, sharp cuts, and fluid construction. But with a bit more of the sun. The entire collection is designed to feel effortless, especially the drift kaftan dress. That one came from a really calm day by the sea — those moments where you’re not rushing anywhere, just let- ting the day happen. I wanted the kaftan to feel like that. Super lightweight, something you can just slip on and forget about. But still with structure, it falls in a way that feels thought-through without trying too hard. It’s the kind of piece that moves with you, whether you‘re by the water or out to lunch. Effortless, but still quietly put-together.
Tell us about the collection, Endless Summer, of which these looks are a part.
All these looks are created with outfits from our resort collection, Endless Summer. It’s our first-ever resort col- lection — and it feels like a natural next step for us. All 16 looks are super breathable, mostly cotton, and made for movement. You’ll find dresses, co-ords, kaf- tans, and some fun overlay pieces. The colours are very summer without being loud — washed aquas, softened stripes, bleached sand, and terracotta blush. It’s all low effort, high impact and those that help you quickly undress and embrace the water. Think ocean-dipped cottons, asymmetric closures, and tailored ease.
What’s working this summer for casual chic and evening wear?
Clothes that feel like a second skin. Nothing too done- up. For daytime, light shirts and airy dresses work. For the evenings, cleaner cuts, slightly sharper tailoring, and easy structures are preferred. Comfort is non- negotiable now.
The Met Gala just got over. How did you like the theme being followed by the guests?
Honestly, some nailed it. You could tell they got the theme without trying too hard. Others felt like they scrambled to put it up together by searching the internet just five minutes before the red carpet. But that’s the fun of the Met, right? The mix of the fashionable crowd. We love the ones who commit but still look like themselves, and not like they’re wearing a concept.
How did you find our Indian celebs this time? What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s look?
I feel the fact that a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan showed up was enough. The man doesn’t need sequins to steal a moment. Just him, standing there, is enough to create an impact.
Who are the other Bollywood stars you would love to see setting the Met Gala on fire next year?
We’d love to see someone like Vijay Varma — he’s got that unpredictable energy. He always looks like he’s doing his own thing. And maybe Bhumi Pednekar too — she’s been experimenting in such a cool way lately. She is confident, fashion-forward, but still very much herself—that’s Met energy.
How do you see the definition of sustainability transforming over the years in fashion?
It’s less about buzzwords and more about how things are made. For us, sustainability is about thoughtful sourcing, season-less silhouettes, the environment in which clothes are made, the people who make them, and creating clothes that one wants to wear again and again. It’s not about being perfect, just being better.
What new things are you noticing in indigenous weaves?
There’s more respect for the way designers are working with crafts now, letting the textile or weave lead the design, instead of forcing it into trends. Craft-educated design is what we’re rooting for. That shift feels good.
What’s keeping you busy these days?
I am wrapping up the fall-winter capsules, which will again feature a plethora of brand-first drops from us — think looks for festive occasions, partywear, and the most exciting menswear. All this while overthinking new ideas and trying (and failing) to take a holiday.
What will your fall-winter collection look like?
Expect not one collection, but a bouquet of focused drops around various seasons and occasions. In July, we will see the debut of our heritage line, followed by a festive collection. Right after that comes partywear, with the year ending with the most exciting and long- awaited menswear. It’s a packed year, with something fresh to offer at every step.
Ace photographer and creative director, Anjali Sharma, takes us through the thought and planning behind this exclusive shoot for Indulge
The inspiration behind this shoot was all about dressing right for summer—embracing the season’s ease without compromising on beauty. Flowy cotton dresses set the tone, offering lightness and effortless movement. Delicate floral touches—woven into both the garments and the jewellery—echo the natural romance of summer. Every element was considered, down to the intricate braids in the hair, adding a sense of crafted softness. The presence of the horse grounds the story in a feeling of freedom and quiet comfort, capturing the spirit of summer in motion. From the very beginning, the creative direction was approached with intention. Every element—casting the right model, selecting props that felt organic yet elevated, curating looks that complemented one another—was meticulously planned and executed by the team. This shoot is the result of thoughtful storytelling, where each choice was made to ensure the visuals felt cohesive, authentic, and beautifully aligned.
Stylist Gursha Bedi, who also posed as a model for our third look, takes us through the styling efforts for the shoot
It’s interesting to see how many brands and individuals are embracing block prints, batik , stripes, and so many other amazing Indian textiles this season, especially with such interesting, playful silhouettes. The way these Indian summer textiles are finding their place in the contemporary market and appealing to a wider, younger audience is genuinely exciting to me. Personally, what I love about this trend is how easy these pieces are to wear. You can have so much fun styling them in different ways – they’re so versatile. And honestly, the comfort factor, especially with the weath- er, is a huge plus. It’s great to see something so rooted in our culture become so effortlessly cool and practical, and also that this is so much more than just a trend.
Note: No animal was put in distress during the shoot.
Photography and creative direction: Anjali Sharma
Styling: Gursha Bedi
Models: Varuni Agrawal and Gursha Bedi
Makeup: Nisha Valecha
Hair: Nitin Sankla
Jewellery: Ratalove
Footwear: Jeetinder Sandhu and Two-FiftySeven